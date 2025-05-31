7 Most Overpriced Sandwich Chains in America

Subs, hoagies, and sandwiches are such a popular items, that there are entire chains devoted to making them. While it would seem like a sandwich would cost less than most hot entrees, considering prep time is generally less and they can be made with just a few items, it seems as though they have gotten progressively more expensive over the years – and customers aren’t too happy about it. Here are seven overpriced sandwich chains in America, according to diners.

Subway

Diners maintain that Subway has gotten way too expensive over the last couple of years. “I bought a Subway Sandwich for 21 bucks,” one Redditor wrote. “Subway is absolutely not worth it anymore,” someone replied. “Quality was always dubious but it managed to barely scrape by in the price-quality ratio curve. Now they are charging for them as if they were real subs.” Another shared that their recent sub order cost $15 for a sandwich alone. “Why is Subway so expensive?” they wrote. “I used to be able to get a roast beef footlong for $6… They were delicious, affordable, and had good options,” another Redditor chimed in. “Over the last 10 years the price has gone way up and the quality has actually gone down, IMO. Feels like they’re giving more bread, less toppings.”

Jimmy Johns

According to Jimmy John’s diners, the subs are getting more expensive fast. One Redditor posted a screenshot of their go-to Jimmy John’s order with the caption “damn inflation man… only 9 days apart.” The receipt showed the prices of the same order going up almost $2 in a little over a week. “Prices are insane,” another posted on Reddit. “The other day I bought a slim 1 and a slim 4 with cheese. $17.50.” “I just looked and a 16″ gargantuan is $27 dollars,” another commented.

Jersey Mike’s

Jersey Mike’s has amassed a cult following for their truly authentic hoagies made with fresh-baked bread and cold cuts sliced in-store. However, according to customers deliciousness comes at a high price. Customers claim they pay between $13 for a single sub, and $17 for a sub with combo. “I’m not paying $17 for a sandwich… I don’t care about how much better the ‘quality’ is, deli meat can only taste so much more different than your local reasonably priced butcher. I could make 3 solid ones for that price,” one Redditor posted. However, others maintain that you get a lot more bang for the buck. “If you’re paying $17 for a sandwich at Jersey Mike’s, then you are getting a giant, which is absolutely enough for two meals,” another pointed out.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Potbelly

Potbelly, a Chicago-based sandwich shop, is known for making delicious, toasted sandwiches. However, customers aren’t happy with the value. One Redditor posted their go-to Potbelly order on X, which they receive multiple times a week: a turkey avocado sandwich on whole-grain bread, toasted and topped with provolone cheese, bacon, cucumbers, and hot peppers, describing it as “disgustingly expensive.” Others claim they pay between $14 for a single sub and $17 for a sub and soup. “Imagine being Potbelly thinking it’s okay to charge $16 for half a sub, soup and drink + cookie ridiculously overly priced,” one ranted on X.

Which Wich

While Which Wich has the reputation of being a deluxe deli with upgraded sandwiches, customers complain there are lots of hidden costs. For example, while a basic order runs around $9.25 to $11.00, upsizing it will add $4.00 to $7.75. Then, if you want to make it a bowl or wrap, add another $2.00. Want fries or chips and a drink? That will cost another $4.00 to $6.50. At the end of the ordering process, don’t be surprised if you are charged over $25.

Panera

Panera might be delicious and serving up some classic sandwiches, but according to customers, the prices keep going up while portion sizes decrease. “I don’t even step foot in Panera anymore unless I’m buying food on work’s tab,” one former customer wrote on Reddit. “It’s good, but it’s not nearly as good as it’s priced.” One person was “absolutely floored at the cost” after a recent visit. “I spent 20 dollars for a pre-cooked chicken sandwich, drink and a hard a** piece of bread… What an absolute ripoff.” Another added: “I got a sandwich, cup of soup (the buy two combo), and chai tea. It was $28. Then I tipped. So $30 for all that. Never again,” in a thread.

Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs is a great place to get a delicious sub, but lots of customers complain about the price, which can get up to $15 to $18 for a sub. One diner claims they paid $25.60 for one large sub and one medium sub. “Very expensive,” another, who reportedly paid $60 for subs for their family of six, wrote. Another customer agreed: “super expensive and quality depends on location.”