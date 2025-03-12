Panda Express Just Launched a Spicy Surf and Turf for a Limited Time

Ever since Panda Express opened its first restaurant in 1983, its simple but delicious Asian dishes have been crowd-pleasing across the world. In just over 40 years, the brand has established itself as one of the largest Asian chains in the world, with more than 2,300 locations, including standalone restaurants and food court dining inside of airports and malls. The brand is known for staple dishes like Beijing Beef, Broccoli Beef, Honey Walnut Shrimp, Mushroom Chicken, and the Original Orange Chicken (which the brand is credited with inventing!). However, they are regularly adding new menu items to the mix. Recently, they launched a surf and turf option – and you should try it before it swims away. Read on to hear about that and other new fast food dishes you gotta try now.

Firecracker Steak and Shrimp Is Available Until May 27

Firecracker Steak and Shrimp, a bold twist on classic surf and turf with a kick of heat, is Panda Express's latest limited-time offering. The dish, a combination of shrimp, beef, and veggies, is available now through May 27, 2024, or while supplies last, at your local Panda Express.

Here Is What It Is

The "fiery new dish features tender sirloin steak bites and succulent shrimp, wok-tossed with vibrant red and yellow bell peppers, onions, string beans and whole dry chili peppers," the brand explains in a press release. "It's all brought together with Panda's signature Firecracker sauce, now packed with even more heat from aromatic fermented black beans and whole dry chili peppers for an extra fiery punch."

People Say It's Delicious and "HOT"

Diners are already going wild over the combo, which boasts 18 grams of protein per serving. "This new dish is HOT🥵. I love it," one Instagram follower commented. "Tried this out today and it was very delicious!" adds another. "My favorite," a third chimed in.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Jimmy John's Recently Added Three New Toasted Subs

Panda Express isn't the only fast food brand adding new options this spring. Jimmy John's added Toasted Sandwiches to its menu, celebrating the heat with three new toasted creations, including Chicken Bacon Ranch, "all-natural chicken, crispy bacon, provolone, tomato, lettuce, onion, mayo, ranch, and ranch seasoning on freshly baked French bread," Roast Beef & Cheddar, "Roast beef, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, horseradish sauce, crispy fried onions, tomato, lettuce, onion, and mayo on freshly baked French bread," and the Ultimate Italian, "Capocollo, salami, ham, crispy bacon, parmesan, provolone, fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, oregano-basil, and a drizzle of oil & vinegar on freshly baked French bread."

Taco Bell's Steak & Queso Crunchwrap Slider Is Another Exciting New Menu Addition

Taco Bell has fans running to the drive-through with its latest incarnation of the Crunchwrap Supreme, the Steak & Queso Crunchwrap Sliders. Each order includes two sliders "expertly layered with grilled marinated steak, creamy chipotle sauce, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, and a mini tostada, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla."

Burger King: The Steakhouse Bacon Whopper

Burger King is now offering The Steakhouse Bacon Whopper, "inspired by guests' requests" as part of the brand's Million Dollar Whopper Contest. It "combines signature steakhouse favorites including A.1. ® sauce, crispy onions, bacon, Swiss cheese, creamy peppercorn aioli, lettuce and tomato," Burger King reveals in a press release.