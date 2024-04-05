Panera Bread Just Discontinued Dozens of Popular Menu Items—Here's What's Gone

If you haven't already heard, there are some major changes taking place at Panera Bread, one of America's biggest bakery-café chains.

Earlier this year, Panera announced that it would roll out the "biggest menu transformation" in its nearly 40-year history on April 3. The sweeping overhaul included the debut of nine new menu items, such as a Toasted Italiano sandwich, Bacon Mac & Cheese, and a Ranch Cobb Salad. The chain also promised bigger chicken and steak portions for many salads and sandwiches, as well as enhanced the recipes for 12 classic menu offerings like the Chipotle Chicken Avocado Melt, Fuji Apple Chicken Salad, and Bravo Club Sandwich.

While the prospect of brand-new foods and new-and-improved recipes may be music to the ears of Panera's many fans, customers will probably be far less enthused to learn about the other side of this overhaul: popular menu items are being discontinued to make way for the new options.

When Panera initially announced the transformation, the chain confirmed to Eat This, Not That! that it planned to remove some menu categories so it could refocus on core offerings like soups, salads, sandwiches, and mac & cheese. Panera said that its line of flatbread pizzas would be among the discontinued categories, but didn't offer any other hints on what else would be eliminated.

So, ahead of the new Panera menu launching at restaurants nationwide on April 4, Eat This, Not That! recorded a comprehensive list of all the foods and drinks available at Panera. Then, we compared the old menu to everything available on the new menu and found that dozens of items customers could score just a couple of days ago are no longer available now. Here's everything that has been removed:

Black Forest Ham & Gouda Melt – Toasted Baguette

Pepperoni Mozzarella Melt – Toasted Baguette

Chicken & Pepperoni Mozzarella Melt – Stacked Toasted Baguette

Chicken Green Goddess Caprese Melt – Stacked Toasted Baguette

Chicken Cordon Bleu Melt – Stacked Toasted Baguette

The Signature Take Chicken Sandwich

The Spicy Take Chicken Sandwich

Roasted Turkey & Avocado BLT

Toasted Steak & White Cheddar

Deli Ham Sandwich

Southwest Chicken Melt

Deli Turkey Sandwich

Napa Almond Chicken Salad Sandwich

Vegetarian Autumn Squash Soup

Turkey Chili

Teriyaki Chicken & Broccoli Bowl

Baja Bowl with Chicken

Mediterranean Bowl with Chicken

Baja Bowl

Mediterranean Bowl

Blueberry Bagel

Sesame Bagel

Chocolate Chip Bagel

Lemon Drop Cookie

Cranberry Orange Muffin

Croissant

Pastry Ring

Classic Sourdough Loaf

White Whole Grain

Asiago Cheese Focaccia

Spinach & Artichoke Souffle

Reduced Fat Chive and Onion Cream Cheese

Pepperoni Flatbread Pizza

Margherita Flatbread Pizza

Cheese Flatbread Pizza

Asian Sesame Salad with Chicken

Southwest Caesar Salad with Chicken

Madagascar Vanilla Cream Cold Brew

Madagascar Vanilla Almond Cold Brew

Cold Brew

Frozen Caramel Cold Brew

Frozen Chocolate Cold Brew

Chocolate Latte

Iced Chocolate Latte

Hot Chocolate

Green Passion Smoothie

Peach & Blueberry Smoothie with Almondmilk

The Cinnamon Crunch Latte is also no longer available now, despite being on the menu earlier this week. However, the drink is a seasonal menu item that returned to Panera this past fall, so it wasn't meant to stick around permanently. Customers should also take note that the Smoky Buffalo Chicken Melt has undergone a minor name change and is now called the Spicy Buffalo Chicken Melt.

The loss of so many menu items isn't a complete surprise since Panera tested a smaller menu at select restaurants over the summer of 2023. Still, the retirement of so many popular options means that many customers may have to find new go-to foods and beverages at the chain moving forward.

When Eat This, Not That! reached out for comment on the discontinuations, Panera shared the following statement:6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Our new menu is refocused on our core offerings with the goal of adding more options, more innovation, and more value within the categories our guests love the most – soup, salad, sandwiches, and mac & cheese. The menu offers more new salads and sandwiches, better value with more new options below $10, and more in every bite with additional chicken and steak on many menu items."

"We have listened to over 30,000 guests on the journey to land on our new menu – it's also grounded in feedback from our bakery-cafe teams and makes it easier for our teams to give our guests a faster and better experience," the statement continued. "With nine new items and 12 enhanced classics, along with the addition of iconic flavors like ranch and balsamic, the menu reflects the very essence of Panera at its best."