The 15 Healthiest Menu Items at Panera
Panera has established itself as a national staple among breakfast and lunch restaurant chains thanks to its delicious freshly baked artisan breads, sandwiches, soups, salads, warm grain bowls, pizzas, flatbreads, and more. Since it first launched in 1987 as St. Louis Bread Company, the chain has grown, changed names, and now has more than 2,000 locations in the U.S. and Canada.
Much of Panera's appeal is due to the fact that its menu is "100% clean" (meaning it only uses GMO-free, non-artificial ingredients) and offers many lighter, healthier choices at an affordable price compared to other fast-casual restaurant chains. But even though the menu contains loads of healthier options to choose from, there are also plenty of unhealthy choices, too. That's why we've identified the healthiest menu items at Panera, so you can order something tasty, satisfying, and nutritious the next time you find yourself at the chain.
Choosing the healthiest menu items at Panera
When it comes to choosing items that are truly good for you, there's much more to consider than "clean" ingredients. Here are some tips for making more nutritious choices at Panera:
- Choose options that have 700 calories or less.
- Try to keep saturated fat intake to less than 8 grams.
- Look for choices that keep added sugars to no more than 20 grams (which is about 4 teaspoons).
- Try to find lunch or dinner options that have at least 5 grams of filling fiber, and even more if possible.
- Keep dressing on the side and skip high-fat add-ons like bacon.
Beyond following those general guidelines, we asked dietitians to look at Panera's menu and select 15 of the healthiest dishes to order. You'll find breakfast, lunch, and dinner options on this roundup; seasonal items are excluded since they're only available for a limited time. Read on, and next, check out the 10 Unhealthiest Panera Menu Items.
Fuji Apple Salad with Chicken
If you're in the mood for both savory and sweet, the Fuji Apple Salad with Chicken is a deliciously healthy choice.
"Panera's Fuji Apple Salad stands out as one of the healthiest salad options due to its combination of nutrient-rich ingredients and flavorful components," says Mary Sabat MS, RDN, LD. "Featuring chicken raised without antibiotics as the protein source, it provides 29 grams of protein, an essential nutrient for muscle maintenance and satiety. Including romaine, mixed greens, grape tomatoes, and red onions offer a variety of vitamins, minerals, and fiber for overall health and digestion. Additionally, the toasted pecan pieces contribute healthy fats and a satisfying crunch, while the Gorgonzola cheese adds depth of flavor."
Sabat adds "What sets this salad apart is the incorporation of apple chips, which not only provide natural sweetness but also offer additional fiber and antioxidants. Tossed in a sweet white balsamic vinaigrette, this salad strikes a perfect balance between savory and sweet flavors, making it a delicious and nutritious choice at Panera."
Note that the salad comes with your choice of a side (not reflected in the nutritionals above); stick with the apple instead of opting for chips or a baguette.
1/2 Napa Almond Chicken Salad Sandwich
"If you're opting for a sandwich at Panera Bread, ordering the half portion of the Napa Almond Chicken Salad emerges as the best choice for several reasons," says Sabat. "First, at 320 calories for a half serving, it provides a satisfying meal without excessive calorie intake." She adds, "The chicken used is raised without antibiotics, ensuring a higher standard of poultry sourcing, and the chicken salad itself is a flavorful combination of diced celery, sliced red grapes, toasted almonds, and a special dressing, offering a balance of savory and sweet flavors while adding texture and nutritional value."
She also notes that the mixed greens and tomatoes offer additional vitamins and minerals that your body needs. If you order the half sandwich, pair it with a cup of their Chicken Noodle Soup, Autumn Squash Soup, or one of their many salads like the Green Goddess Cobb or Chicken Apple Fuji. Just be mindful of the fact that combining the half sandwich and a full portion of soup or salad will change the overall nutritional picture somewhat (that's where the guidelines above come in handy!).
Green Goddess Cobb Salad with Chicken
The avocado slices, antibiotic-free chicken, pickled onions, and mixed greens are tasty ingredients that make up this salad, but what truly makes this menu item so delicious is the Green Goddess dressing.
On top of being an option that will satisfy your taste buds every time, this Panera salad is also a safe choice when you're watching your nutrition. Ordering the "whole" portion will bring only 480 calories but packs in 37 grams of protein and 7 grams of fiber. However, the sodium is over 1,000 milligrams, so it may not be the best choice if you're specifically seeking to lower your sodium intake. If you choose this, you may want to consume less sodium in your other meals for the day.
Asian Sesame Salad with Chicken
For a salad with fewer calories and less sodium than the Green Goddess, you can order Panera's Asian Sesame Salad with Chicken. With only 410 calories and 3 grams of saturated fat, as well as 29 grams of high-quality protein from the antibiotic-free chicken, this tasty salad is a great choice.
Greek Yogurt With Mixed Berries Parfait
"With only 250 calories, 9 grams of fat, and 16 grams of protein, the Greek Yogurt and Mixed Berries Parfait offers a satisfying and healthful option for those seeking a delicious breakfast or snack at Panera Bread," says Sabat.
This menu item "offers a balanced blend of protein, healthy fats, and carbohydrates," she says. "The whole milk plain Greek yogurt provides a rich source of protein and beneficial probiotics (which promote gut health), and the fresh blueberries and strawberries contribute essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, enhancing overall nutritional value." Adds Sabat, "The granola adds fiber and crunch, featuring wholesome ingredients like rolled oats, nuts, seeds, and dried fruit, while the modest amount of honey provides natural sweetness without the overwhelming sugar content."
Vegetarian Autumn Squash Soup
For a bowl of cozy soup, Sabat suggests opting for the Vegetarian Autumn Squash Soup.
This soup is packed "with flavorful ingredients like squash, onions, carrots, and spices, and it offers a rich blend of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants," says Sabat. "The addition of Neufchatel cheese provides a creamy texture while contributing to the soup's protein content, and the inclusion of ginger and curry powder not only enhances the taste but also offers potential health benefits such as anti-inflammatory properties."
One bowl has only 330 calories, and it contains 5 grams of fiber and 8 grams of protein. For more high-quality protein to round out your meal, order a half portion of the Green Goddess Salad with Chicken or the Asian Sesame Salad with Chicken.
Turkey Chili
A cup of slow-cooked turkey chili is a great option at Panera because of the modest calories, and high fiber and protein counts. Made with a variety of vegetables, chickpeas, and kidney beans, Panera's Turkey Chili is an excellent choice to keep your diet on track while eating out.
Sabat also points out that the 9 grams of fiber and 14 grams of protein in this chili can help "promote satiety and aid in digestion."
Avocado, Egg White, Spinach & Multigrain Bagel Flat
This bagel flat sandwich is one of the best ways to start your morning at Panera. Avocado, egg whites, aged white cheddar, tomatoes, and spinach packed onto a multi-grain bagel flat makes for a tasty and nutritious sandwich—all for only 340 calories, 5 grams of saturated fat, 6 grams of rich fiber, and 19 grams of high-quality protein.
1/2 Tuna Salad Sandwich
Being able to choose a half portion of any sandwich, soup, or salad is one of the best parts of Panera's menu. For a nutritious option, we suggest half of the Tuna Salad Sandwich, which will give you 15 grams of protein, 3 grams of fiber, and only 2.5 grams of saturated fat—all for only 350 calories.
Mediterranean Bowl with Chicken
A main course salad from the Panera menu is a great option when you want a healthier meal. One of the most nutritious options is the Mediterranean Bowl with Chicken made with a variety of greens, quinoa, cucumbers, hummus, olives, and feta with a creamy dressing. This salad packs in 26 grams of protein, thanks to the chicken and hummus. The addition of 8 grams of fiber will help keep you satisfied as well. If you want a vegetarian version, opt for the regular Mediterranean Bowl, which is the same recipe, but without the chicken.
Deli Turkey Sandwich
This tasty Panera sandwich is made with lean turkey, greens, tomatoes, and mustard and comes on delicious bakery sourdough bread. This sandwich stands above many of the other options nutritionally due to its high levels of fiber and lower levels of calories and sugar. It also provides 35 grams of filling, high-quality protein.
Mediterranean Veggie Sandwich
Another good sandwich pick at Panera is the Mediterranean Veggie Sandwich. It's filled with classic Mediterranean ingredients, including peppers, cucumber, tomatoes, feta, and hummus, and it comes packed with 23 grams of protein, 7 grams of fiber, and 630 calories. Ask for whole wheat bread to up the fiber count even more.
Baja Bowl
As one of the higher-fiber options on the entire Panera menu, this Southwestern-inspired dish includes a brown rice and quinoa base, black bean and corn salsa, tomatoes, avocados, and greens. It's a substantial meal that packs a lot of protein and fiber from the beans and veggies.
Steel Cut Oatmeal with Strawberries and Pecans
Eating breakfast away from home? Panera has some great options. Instead of a buttery croissant, pastry, or bagel from the eatery, order Steel Cut Oatmeal with Strawberries and Pecans. Starting your day with a filling bowl of whole-grain, fiber-rich, steel-cut oats will help keep you satisfied. Oats have a great one-two punch of fiber and protein that enhances satiety to help you stay on track all day long. Order it with no cinnamon sugar to avoid a blood sugar spike first thing in the morning.
Chipotle Chicken, Egg & Avocado on Ciabatta
For a healthier egg sandwich, this is a crowd-pleaser. It's made with delish ingredients including smoked, pulled chicken, Peppadew peppers, and avocado, and is served on an artisan ciabatta roll. This one is a bit higher in saturated fat than we'd normally suggest, but it is lower in calories, fat, and sodium than many of the other breakfast sandwiches offered at Panera. You'll also get 27 grams of protein—a great way to start your day.
This story has been updated to include additional entries, fact-checking, copy editing, and to remove outdated information.
- Source: Stokes T, Hector AJ, Morton RW, McGlory C, Phillips SM. Recent Perspectives Regarding the Role of Dietary Protein for the Promotion of Muscle Hypertrophy with Resistance Exercise Training. Nutrients. 2018 Feb 7;10(2):180. doi: 10.3390/nu10020180. PMID: 29414855; PMCID: PMC5852756.
- Source: Moon J, Koh G. Clinical Evidence and Mechanisms of High-Protein Diet-Induced Weight Loss. J Obes Metab Syndr. 2020 Sep 30;29(3):166-173. doi: 10.7570/jomes20028. PMID: 32699189; PMCID: PMC7539343.
- Source: Barber TM, Kabisch S, Pfeiffer AFH, Weickert MO. The Health Benefits of Dietary Fibre. Nutrients. 2020 Oct 21;12(10):3209. doi: 10.3390/nu12103209. PMID: 33096647; PMCID: PMC7589116.
- Source: Lisko DJ, Johnston GP, Johnston CG. Effects of Dietary Yogurt on the Healthy Human Gastrointestinal (GI) Microbiome. Microorganisms. 2017 Feb 15;5(1):6. doi: 10.3390/microorganisms5010006. PMID: 28212267; PMCID: PMC5374383.
- Source: Ballester P, Cerdá B, Arcusa R, Marhuenda J, Yamedjeu K, Zafrilla P. Effect of Ginger on Inflammatory Diseases. Molecules. 2022 Oct 25;27(21):7223. doi: 10.3390/molecules27217223. PMID: 36364048; PMCID: PMC9654013.
- Source: Basnet P, Skalko-Basnet N. Curcumin: an anti-inflammatory molecule from a curry spice on the path to cancer treatment. Molecules. 2011 Jun 3;16(6):4567-98. doi: 10.3390/molecules16064567. PMID: 21642934; PMCID: PMC6264403.
- Source: Rebello CJ, O'Neil CE, Greenway FL. Dietary fiber and satiety: the effects of oats on satiety. Nutr Rev. 2016 Feb;74(2):131-47. doi: 10.1093/nutrit/nuv063. Epub 2016 Jan 2. PMID: 26724486; PMCID: PMC4757923.