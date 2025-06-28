Panera Just Dropped New Italian-Inspired Dishes for Summer

Every time I go on to social media, I am reminded that pretty much every social media influencer and celebrity is living la dolce vita in Europe this summer. And, no, it’s not in my imagination. Panera recently surveyed 2025 summer vacation trends, with results showing that over half of Americans (58%) feel major FOMO when they see Italian vacation pics flooding their feed. According to their findings, 76% agreed that an Italian summer is a true bucket list trip. The best part of it? The food. If you can’t get to Italy this summer, Panera is bringing the flavors of Italy straight to a café near you with their brand new menu items.

There Are 3 New Items Available for a Limited Time

Starting June 25, Panera is serving up three new, Italian-inspired menu items, each crafted to offer a bold twist to the essence of old-world flavors.. Each will be available for a limited time only as part of Panera’s summer menu launch.

Italian Steak & Mozzarella Sandwich

The first item is an Italian Steak & Mozzarella sandwich. “Tender, marinated sliced steak, fresh mozzarella, vine-ripened tomato, arugula, garlic aioli, fresh basil and Italian dressing on our Black Pepper Focaccia,” they write.

Italian Market Salad

There is also an Italian Market Salad. “Mixed greens with arugula, tossed in Italian dressing. Topped with soppressata, shredded asiago cheese, chopped basil, salt & pepper, chickpeas and croutons,” they write in the menu description.

Strawberry Basil Lemonade Fresca

The last item is the Strawberry Basil Lemonade Fresca. “Refreshing lemonade made with agave nectar and strawberry puree fruit blend, infused with fresh strawberries and basil,” they write. If you are a member of Panera’s Unlimited Sip Club members you can get the Strawberry Basil Lemonade Fresca all summer long, with new subscribers through June 30, getting three FREE months of endless sips.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Croque Monsieur Croissant Toast

In the spring, Panera added some French inspired items to the menu, including Croque Monsieur Croissant Toast. It has Black Forest ham, provolone cheese, Asiago cheese, caramelized onion and Gruyère spread.

Fromage Croissant Toast

They also added Fromage Croissant Toast to the menu. This sandwich inspired French item has provolone cheese, American cheese, caramelized onions, arugula and garlic aioli, and costs $8.