6 Peanut Butters With the Lowest-Quality Ingredients

These peanut butter picks contain added sugars, oils, and other questionable extras.
Published on August 6, 2025 | 10:00 AM

Peanut butter is delicious, and eaten in moderation, offers health benefits. However, some peanut butter have a lot more than peanuts in them, warns Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies. “Here are 6 peanut butter brands or types that have been known to contain questionable additives—things like hydrogenated oils, excessive added sugar, or emulsifiers that are unnecessary in a basic peanut butter,” she says.

Jif Creamy Peanut Butter

Jif Creamy Peanut Butter isn’t the healthiest option in the grocery store aisle. “It contains more than just peanuts and salt, which may not align with whole-food or clean-eating standards,” Collingwood says.

Questionable additives:

Hydrogenated vegetable oils (rapeseed, cottonseed, soybean) – partially hydrogenated oils may still contain trans fats.

Sugar – added unnecessarily.

Mono and diglycerides – used to prevent separation but can contain small amounts of trans fat.

Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter

Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter is another popular, but not healthy option. “Similar to Jif, this product prioritizes texture and shelf stability over simplicity,” she says.

Questionable additives:

Hydrogenated vegetable oils (cottonseed, soybean)

Sugar

Mono and diglycerides

Peter Pan Peanut Butter

Peter Pan Peanut Butter is marketed at kids, but many of the ingredients aren’t something you want them eating. “Contains more added sugar and stabilizers than needed for a basic peanut butter,” Collingwood says.

Questionable additives:

Hydrogenated oils

Sugar

Molasses

Great Value Peanut Butter

Great Value Peanut Butter, Walmart’s brand, is less expensive than the competition but has lots of ingredients you might not want to eat. “Budget brands often include cost-effective but less healthy stabilizers and sweeteners,” Collingwood reveals.

Questionable additives:

Hydrogenated vegetable oils

Sugar

Salt

Reese’s Peanut Butter

Reese’s Peanut Butter tastes like the candy for a reason. “Designed more like a dessert spread than a nutritious nut butter,” Collingwood states.

Questionable additives:

Sugar – listed before peanuts.

Hydrogenated oils

Molasses, corn syrup solids

Goober

Goober (Jif’s peanut butter & jelly swirl) is PB&J all in one. “Combines sugary jelly with peanut butter and includes artificial additives for shelf life and appearance,” says Collingwood.

Questionable additives:

High fructose corn syrup

Artificial flavors

Hydrogenated oils

What to Look for Instead

What to look for instead? Ingredients that include “Just peanuts (and optionally salt),” Collingwood says. No hydrogenated oils, added sugar, or emulsifiers. “Good brands include MaraNatha Organic, Teddie All Natural, Smucker’s Natural, and Trader Joe’s Valencia Peanut Butter (unsalted),” Collingwood says.

