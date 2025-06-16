Peet’s Just Launched a New Summer Menu

If you are lucky enough to live near a Peet’s Coffee, you already understand the hype surrounding the California-based chain. The specialty roaster serves up some of the best coffee brews around, plus a variety of other refreshing drink options, craveable eats, and delicious treats. Last week, Peet’s Coffeebars launched their 2025 Summer Menu, and it sounds fantastic. Here are the most exciting new items.

New Sparkling Drinks

Peet’s added some new sparkling drink options to the menu, introducing sparkling 2.0, “a refreshed duo of peach-infused effervescent beverages,” they say. “These smooth, fruity coffee and matcha infusions are guaranteed to deliver as a cool, energizing pick-me-up all summer long.” First, there is Sparkling Peach Matcha, a “vibrant blend of Mighty Leaf® Matcha, peach juice, and club soda.” There is also a Sparkling Peach Chill Brew, a “crisp, coffee-centric refresher made with smooth Off the Grid Medium Roast coffee, peach juice, and club soda.”

New Mocktail Bar Menu Additions

Peet’s is also unveiling a fresh lineup of mocktails, “where the classics are reimagined for sunny days and laid-back nights—all without the alcohol,” they say.

Baridi Mule: “Baridi Cold Brew mixes with Owen’s Ginger Beer and mint-lime for a zesty, coffee-spiked twist on the traditional Moscow Mule,” they say.

Peet’s On the Beach: “Mighty Leaf® black tea, pineapple juice, and peach are layered throughout this bright and fruity island refresher,” the brand says.

Hula Brew: “Pineapple juice and orgeat syrup are topped with Baridi Cold Brew for a smooth, energizing island-inspired sip,” they write.

The New Menu Is “On-Trend”

“Peet’s beverage menu stays on-trend with the growing zero-proof preferences of younger consumers,” Kristina Roach, Senior Director, Omni-Channel Brand Marketing, says about the new drinks. “These refreshing beverages, inspired by cocktail classics, are crafted to enjoy the flavors of summer—perfect for midday pick-me-up, food pairings, and social gatherings.”

There is New, Cheesy Food Too

Some delicious and incredibly cheesy-sounding items have hit the menu. The first is a Bacon Cheddar Brioche, a “premium breakfast favorite made with crispy double-smoked bacon, a homestyle egg, and sharp cheddar on a buttery brioche bun—fans of this best-seller will see and taste the upgrade,” Pete’s says. And, there is also a Grilled Cheese Croissant, a “melty trio of cheddar, muenster, and fontina cheeses layered between buttery croissant loaf slices—classic comfort with a delicious twist.”

There’s Also a New Cold Brew

Other new items included Cold Brew with Cream Top, a Bold Baridi Cold Brew “topped with a silky, lightly sweetened cream finish,” says Pete’s. Other coffees available include the Bright Collection, “celebrated for its vibrant flavor when served cold,” and the Zenith Summer Blend, “crafted to shine both hot and iced—offering something for every summer coffee moment.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e