Pepperidge Farm Just Launched a New Bread You'll Want to Eat All Day

Pepperidge Farm just launched a delicious new breakfast item fans will go nuts for—the Caramel Brioche Swirl breakfast bread, a hyped new addition to the Pepperidge Farm Swirl bread lineup. This delectable loaf has a swirl of caramel in the center of each slice, making your morning meal a true indulgence. "Our newest flavor, Caramel Brioche, has sweet browned caramel and brioche buttery flavors that we hope breakfast lovers will adore," says Ama Auwarter, Vice President of Pepperidge Farm Bakery Marketing. The new Caramel Brioche Flavored Swirl Bread is available at retailers nationwide for a SRP of $4.69. Read on for all the details, and keep reading to discover our 14 Popular Store-Bought White Breads, Ranked by Taste.

"It made some fantastic French toast!"

This new addition follows on the very successful footsteps of 2024's Lemon Blueberry Swirl, which was a big hit with fans. "It made some fantastic French toast!" one Redditor said (I imagine the Caramel Brioche would be even better for French toast). "I literally ate a whole loaf of this myself…🤭 Found mine at Walmart here in Ohio," another commented. "I went to the Pepperidge farm website- it shows where you can find it! Also they apparently have a ton of goodies that I didn't know about 😱 pumpkin spice goldfish graham crackers, pickle goldfish, strawberry swirl bread… dang! 😍" a third raved. "😳 never heard of this flavor. I'm taking a screenshot so I can try and find it here (Ohio)," one intrepid fan shared (apparently Meijer has them right now).

Influencer Markie_Devo suggested pairing the bread with Nutella, a match made in sugary heaven. "Not me just sitting and eating the loaf of bread 😭," one commenter wrote. "I just got the bread at Publix," another said.

They are Also Launching Thin-Sliced Sandwich Breads

The yummy Caramel Brioche is not the only new item coming out this month—Pepperidge Farm is also launching Thin-Sliced Sandwich Breads in four varieties: Sourdough, Butter Bread, 100% Whole Wheat, and 15-Grain, delivering full, rich flavors for those who enjoy the bread but prefer a thinner slice. Customers can also enjoy the Farmhouse Brioche Hot Dog Buns, also debuting in April.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

For those who prefer more traditional sweets and desserts, Pepperidge Farm launched the new Milano Caramel Café au Lait Cookies last month, featuring a caramel/light roast coffee/white chocolate flavor hybrid. "They are sooooo good!!!🤗👍🏻👩‍🍳😘," one fan said of the cookies. In January the brand launched the Milano White Chocolate cookies, featuring a smooth, creamy white chocolate base sandwiched between two biscuits in delicious flavors such as Strawberry, Lemon, and Coconut. "Eating these as I type. 10/10. Only con is 1 tiny cookie is 70 calories. I will be eating the whole bag," one happy customer said. "You will absolutely love the Strawberry. Shoved about 4 in my mouth after trying 1. Lol," another responded.