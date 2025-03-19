It's not your imagination: Your favorite snack is probably shrinking in size. Shrinkflation is the term used to describe products staying the same price or getting more expensive, while sizes decrease. Over the last few years, several snack foods have dwindled in size and shoppers are taking notice. Here are 7 popular snacks that have been quietly shrinking in size.

Pringles

Many people commented that Pringles don't offer the same bang for the buck as the canned chip once did. "Pringles. 3/4 full and always a few sideways chips to bulk the tube out," one person commented. "The Pringles themselves used to be WAY better too, now they feel like reconstituted potato powder and it's kind of unpleasant," another added. One person even said "it's a skinnier can now." "Pringles .. half a tube of tiny chips," a third chimed in.

Big Brand Cereal

Another frequent mention? Cereal in general. "Big brand cereals. Boxes got smaller. Contents even more so and the price has risen. No thank you. Supermarket own brands it is. Similar issues size wise but a damn site cheaper!" one person noted. "I've noticed a pattern where the boxes get skinnier, then they get shorter. It's the exact opposite of phone sizes since 2017 (taller screens made the phones taller despite the smaller bezels, until the bezels were trimmed further back and the phone became more rectangle than candy bar)" another said.

Pepperidge Farm Cookies

A few people mentioned Pepperidge Farm cookies aren't as big or filled out as they used to be. "Remember when mint milano cookies used to have actual layers of delicious mint and chocolate. Now they're half as thick and you can barely taste any mint or chocolate. Pepperidge Farms doesn't remember," one noted. "For real, I remember those things being delicious when I was a kid, but now whenever I get them it's basically 90% cookie and a veeerry thin layer of "filling" (if you can even call it that at that point)," another agreed.

Chips

Several people mentioned chips. "Specifically the Terra chips for me. So few chips for about $7…I just can't justify it anymore," a Redditor said. "I opened a bag of baked lays recently and it literally had 5 chips," someone said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Ritz Crackers

A few people mentioned Ritz crackers. "The smaller packets just infuriate me. I have switched to Clix ( jatz brand) and you get normal sized sleeves and more quantity than the smaller Ritz packets – often it's cheaper too," one wrote.

Ice Cream

Ice cream was a highly mentioned item. "Ben and Jerry's and Haagen Daaz. They were my one treat and they got smaller and price went up," another mentioned. "HAAGEN DAZS makes me so angry and sad I just want emotional support ice cream and capitalism took it from me," another said.

Oreos

"Oreos Brand name chips," another claimed. "Yes! Their filling got smaller and sickly sweeter, they're almost inedible now," another said. "I was wondering about that! The middle used to be my favorite part, now it grosses me out," a third said.