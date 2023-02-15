Pepsi Just Brought Back Its Iconic Spring Beverage

Just weeks after launching an upgraded version of Pepsi Zero Sugar and premiering its new lemon-lime flavored soda, Starry, PepsiCo is offering consumers yet another soft drink option.

Although spring is over a month away, the soda giant is already gearing up for the season with a long-anticipated beverage release. In collaboration with the popular marshmallow treat brand Peeps, Pepsi just dropped its Peeps-flavored soda, which is now available for a limited time at retailers nationwide.

According to a press release, the seasonal drink—dubbed "Pepsi X Peeps"—pairs "the refreshing taste of Pepsi cola with the classic sweet Peeps Marshmallow flavor consumers know and love."

Pepsi first introduced its Peeps-flavored soda back in 2021. However, only 3,000 consumers gained access to the beverage by winning Pepsi's #HangingWithMyPEEPS sweepstakes—a contest that invited fans to share photos of themselves enjoying their favorite springtime activities on social media.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Pepsi called the soft drink's original debut "unforgettable," noting that the Peeps-flavored soda "was even sold for hundreds of dollars on the secondary market."

To ramp up the fun on the now-widely available soda, Pepsi and Peeps are kicking off another contest—but this time, it's through a virtual egg hunt on Snapchat. To participate, consumers can scan their Pepsi x Peeps can or bottle with the co-branded augmented reality (AR) Snapchat lens to unlock prizes, such as exclusive Pepsi X Peeps merchandise and a spring trip for two people.

"We couldn't be more excited to reignite our partnership with Peeps, bringing two iconic brands back together after the frenzy of consumer interest in 2021," Katelyn Meola, Pepsi's director of brand marketing, said in the company's press release. "The collaboration is truly unparalleled–a delicious and refreshing treat, celebrated by two loyal fanbases, that brings unapologetic enjoyment to Pepsi and Peeps lovers all over the country. Since only a few fans were able to get their hands on the coveted cans last time, we're thrilled to give everyone across the country the chance to indulge in Pepsi x Peeps this time around."

Fans can now purchase 7.5-ounce mini-can multipacks and 20-ounce bottles using Pepsi's product locator.

Peeps isn't the first brand Pepsi has tapped to launch new flavors. Last March, the soda company joined forces with iHop to sell a maple syrup-flavored cola. Prior to this, Pepsi unveiled a Cracker Jack-flavored soda in partnership with the snack food brand.