5 Pi Day Pizza Discounts You Don't Want to Miss Today

Because there is a day devoted to everyone and everything, Pi Day, honoring the infinite number ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter, is an actual thing. How exactly does one celebrate a mathematical constant? By eating pie, well pizza pie, of course. Since 2009, March 14 has been the annual day to observe 3.14159… and your favorite pizza places have used it as a marketing ploy to strum up business, offering new products and sensational deals, most of which cost, you guessed it, $3.14. Here are 5 Pi Day pizza discounts and deals you don't want to miss.

California Pizza Kitchen

California Pizza Kitchen is a restaurant devoted to pie. This Thursday and Friday (March 13 and 14), CPK rewards members can enjoy one of their delicious pizzas for just $3.14 with any $25 purchase. As part of their "irrationally good deal," you can choose from The Original BBQ Chicken, Pepperoni, or Traditional Cheese pizza. The offer is valid for dine-in, takeout, or online orders.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut is celebrating Pi Day with a Pizza Charcuterie board starting at $24.99. Customers can curate their own Instagram-worthy spread of Pizza Hut offerings by choosing any two medium pizzas, including hand-tossed and Chicago Tavern-style pizza, any eight boneless wings, and their favorite sticks and dips. After creating their custom Pizza Charcuterie, the restaurant encourages them to tag @PizzaHut on social.

Marco's Pizza

Marco's Pizza is offering a very similar Pi Day deal. Purchase a large or extra-large menu-priced pizza and get a medium one-topping pizza for $3.14. The deal is available only for online and app orders, using the code PIDAY, March 14.

Village Inn

Head to the Village Inn for a great Pi Day deal that doesn't involve math. Purchase an entree and beverage at the regular price, and get a free slice of pie. The offer is available March 14 for dine-in customers at participating locations only.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza is ringing in Pi Day 2025 with a buy-one-get-one deal. Purchase an 11-inch pizza and get a second 11-inch pizza of equal or lesser value for $3.14. Even better? It's a deal that keeps on giving. If you take advantage of the Pi Day deal on March 14, you will get a code redeemable any time through the end of March in the Blaze Pizza app to get another BOGO for $3.14 pizza deal.