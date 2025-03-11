Pizza Hut's New Pizza Charcuterie Is the Pi Day Deal You Need to Try

Charcuterie boards are a fancy way of serving a curated selection of delicious appetizers on a wood or slate board, usually cured meats, crackers, and cheese. They are total crowd-pleasers. What do you get when you fill a charcuterie board with pizza, wings, breadsticks, and dipping sauces? The next-level genius that is Pizza Hut's Pizza Charcuterie is launching just in time for Pi Day, Friday, March 14. (You can get yours starting today.) Read on for more, and to discover brand new menu items from other big chains.

Charcuterie Pizza Boards Include Pizza, Wings, Breadsticks, and Dipping Sauce

Starting today, pizza lovers can curate their own Instagram-worthy spread of Pizza Hut offerings. The board starts at $24.99 and includes your choice of any two medium pizzas, including hand-tossed and Chicago Tavern-style pizza. Next, add any eight boneless wings. Finally, choose your favorite sticks and dips. After creating their custom Pizza Charcuterie, customers are encouraged to tag @PizzaHut on social.

Rob Gronkowski Teamed Up with Pizza Hut for the Launch

To give the menu item a celebrity twist, Pizza Hut enlisted Robert Gronkowski, former award-winning football tight end and pizza lover. Gronk designed his own board loaded with all his favorites and even filmed a YouTube video of his fixings.

It's a "Power Move"

"We've seen creative charcuterie boards take over social feeds, and we knew it was time to give pizza the spotlight it deserves," said Melissa Friebe, Chief Marketing Officer at Pizza Hut. "Because let's be honest—stacking crackers is cute, but stacking pizza, wings, and breadsticks? That's a power move."

Jimmy John's Launched Toasted Sandwiches This Month

Other new menu items to check out this month in fast food included Toasted Sandwiches at Jimmy John's. "Crispy and golden on the outside, melty and gooey on the inside," the brand stated in a press release. While you can get any concoction toasted, there are three all-new toasted creations — Chicken Bacon Ranch, all-natural chicken, crispy bacon, provolone, tomato, lettuce, onion, mayo, ranch, and ranch seasoning on freshly baked French bread, Roast Beef & Cheddar, Roast beef, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, horseradish sauce, crispy fried onions, tomato, lettuce, onion, and mayo on freshly baked French bread, and the Ultimate Italian: Capocollo, salami, ham, crispy bacon, parmesan, provolone, fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, oregano-basil, and a drizzle of oil & vinegar on freshly baked French bread.

Taco Bell Added Steak & Queso Crunchwrap Sliders to the Menu

Taco Bell also added Steak & Queso Crunchwrap Sliders to the menu. Each order includes two sliders "expertly layered with grilled marinated steak, creamy chipotle sauce, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, and a mini tostada, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Burger King Launched the Steakhouse Bacon Whopper

The Steakhouse Bacon Whopper, "inspired by guests' requests," is also new this month at Burger King. The super sized burger "combines signature steakhouse favorites including A.1. ® sauce, crispy onions, bacon, Swiss cheese, creamy peppercorn aioli, lettuce and tomato," the brand revealed in a press release.