5 Pizza Chains That Are Rapidly Disappearing Across the U.S.

Once upon a time, spending your Friday night at the local pizza chain surrounded by friends and family was the norm. Or, you were more of a lunch buffet type of pizza person. Either way, chain pizzerias were all the rage for decades. However, as consumers started prioritizing healthier fare, some of our go-to pizza chains started disappearing before our eyes. Here are 5 pizza chains rapidly disappearing across the United States.

Godfather's Pizza

While many other pizza chains have since been acquired by large companies, Godfather's Pizza has remained privately owned. Founded in 1973, it was the third-largest pizza chain in the country by 1985. There were 1,000 restaurants at its peak, but by 2021, only 445 remained open. "There was a Godfathers in town when I was growing up. My parents absolutely adored it, they insisted on Hawaiian. I think there's still a few left around here," one Redditor writes.

Shakey's Pizza

Shakey's was the first pizza franchise in the United States, opening in Sacramento, California, in 1954. At one point, the brand dominated worldwide, with hundreds of locations. However, according to Shakey's website, only "more than 60" remain. "They were quite the thing in their 80s heyday," one Redditor recalls. "There's a Shakey's near us. They sometimes give coupons to the schools in our district. Occasionally my son gets one, and we end up going maybe once or twice a year. He says he doesn't even care about the pizza, he just likes the arcade and that the soda fountain has Mountain Dew," another says.

Pizza Inn

Pizza Inn, started by two Texas brothers in 1958 across from the Southern Methodist University campus in Dallas, peaked at 500 restaurants in 20 states. As of 2021, that number dwindled down to 252. According to data company ScrapeHero, there were just 102 in 2024. "I haven't heard the name Pizza Inn in years. I used to buy slices from one in the NO suburbs during Mardi Gras parades," one person says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Best Thing to Order at Every National Pizza Chain

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut was once one of the most popular pizza chains in the country, but in recent years, lots of restaurants have closed. In August 2019, Nation's Restaurant News reported that Pizza Hut was planning to shut down nearly 500 locations. The next August, the brand announced the closure of up to 300 restaurants after the bankruptcy of NPC International, one of its largest franchisees. "I've lived in a few large cities now that don't have a Pizza Hut. They are dying out for sure," one person maintains. "Our local Pizza Hut is now a Mexican restaurant," another writes.

Rocky Rococo

Rocky Rococo, specializing in pan-style pizza sold by the slice, was a fixture in the midwest in the 1970s and 1980s. At one point there were 120 restaurants. Now, there are just 40. The chain "was big at least in Wisconsin. I just saw there's still one in Madison, which awoke some serious 80s throwback vibes for me," one Redditor recalls.