7 Pizza Chains With the Best Crusts, Ranked by Fans

Nothing will ruin a pizza faster than a bad crust. Raw, undercooked soggy dough, scorched overcooked burnt dough, or simply a poorly-seasoned dough will have customers turning away for better options. When discussing their favorite pizza restaurants, fans always mention the crust and whether it’s worth the money or not. I analyzed social media comments and reviews to see which chains have the best crust and which don’t hit the mark—here are seven pizza chains ranked by crust quality, from least to best.

Casey’s

Casey’s pizza crust has consistency issues, fans say. “Consistency is a problem. Just ordered one last weekend and one half of the crust was twice as thick as the other half. It’s like they don’t even try,” one annoyed Redditor said. “I’m betting their stretcher was down and they were having to hand roll,” another explained. “I’m an assistant manager at Casey’s and I’ve hand rolled before, but getting it even is so freaking hard. We have a machine that stretches them. I can hand roll them but it’s really not a skill we teach. I only know how because I can make home made egg noodles.”

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut comes in at number 6, which is a pity because as a kid I remember the Pizza Hut crust being so good you could eat it by itself. “It’s too greasy, expensive and I don’t love the taste,” one Redditor said. Another disagreed, saying, “Pizza Hut ‘Pan pizza’ if I had to choose. Oily crunchy crust is not too bad once in a while.”

The Best Supermarket Pizzas That Beat Delivery, Ranked

Little Caesars

Customers like the thin crispiness of Little Caesars’ crust but it loses points for being bland. “I grew up on Little Caesars so it will always be a comfort food for me,” one Redditor said. “Why doesn’t Little Caesars put cornmeal under the pizza crust anymore? it made their pizza taste way better now it still tastes good but a little bland,” another commented.

Papa John’s

Papa John’s comes in at number 5, with customers saying the crust is good but can sometimes be a little doughy. “Papa Johns is very consistent but IMO very bland. You need the pepperoncini juice and garlic butter to make it taste like more than a cracker. Not enough sauce I think,” one customer shared.

Marco’s

Marco’s comes in at number 4, with fans saying the crust is decent but the quality is inconsistent. “LITERALLY how hard is it to put the seasoning on the pizza crust? I have tried multiple Marco’s locations and not a single one puts the cheese/garlic/whatever I’ve chosen on the crust, and it’s extremely frustrating. I’ve even left nice notes asking for them to make sure it’s on there and nothing,” one Redditor said.

Jet’s Pizza

Coming in at number 2, Jet’s Pizza gets high ratings from fans who say the crust is better than the toppings. “Jets is meh-quality toppings on a good crust,” one Redditor said. “I found the crust to be very good and the toppings to be a bit mid,” another commented. “So good!!!!!!! get the turbo crust,” another said.

Domino’s

And the winner is… Dominos, with fans overwhelmingly rating the chain’s seasoned pizza crust. “Dominos has the best crust hands down. Tastes delicious,” one customer said. “The handmade pan is the bomb, if they got rid of that I’d never go there probably,” another agreed. “It’s the only crust I actually look forward to eating,” a third commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e