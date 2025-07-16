7 Pizza Chains Ranked From Worst to Best by Diners

Pizza might never again have the hold on Americans it did in the 80s and 90s (there’s a reason all those nostalgia memes are about Blockbuster and Pizza Hut) but pizza remains one of the most loved foods in the U.S. The taste, convenience, and price point of our favorite chains makes Friday night dinners a breeze thanks to great deals and fast delivery. While some chains are struggling to regain the success of their glory days, many others are thriving and forging ahead. But which restaurants are inspiring true loyalty in fans? I analyzed comments on social media to see what customers were saying—here are seven pizza chains ranked from “even bad pizza is good pizza” to “I would eat this every day if I could”.

Hungry Howie’s

Hungry Howie’s is good when it’s good but terrible when it’s not, due to inconsistency across the chain, customers say. “Used to be a pretty solid pizza place but ordered from one last night and it was like they switched our pizza for a frozen pizza or something. It legit had the same consistency as a digiorno. My kids even complained, unprompted, and they love pretty much all pizza,” one unhappy guest said.

Godfather’s Pizza

Godfather’s Pizza comes in at number 5, with customers rating it for nostalgia reasons but not so much for quality. “We got a Godfather’s pizza recently, because there’s one near our house. It was quite a nostalgic taste. My wife and I both enjoyed it but decided that one nostalgia trip was enough,” one Redditor said.

Marco’s Pizza

Marco’s Pizza hits the number 5 spot, with fans divided about the taste of the pies and the quality of the crust. “Marcos is solid, it’s our usual pizza spot, but that garlic ‘butter’ just blows out the entire pizza, I only taste the “butter.” Getting an old world pepperoni pizza is dank though,” one Redditor said.

Papa Johns

Papa Johns is popular with customers but some people say the sauce is too sweet, others say it’s perfect. “Papa John’s is ok, and I do actually like their weird pillowy crust. I guess I’d say overall I like Papa John’s the best,” one Redditor said. “I love it sm, it’s my personal go-to,” another commented. “The thick crust, the cheese, just everything😫😫 my friend who didn’t like pizza, had one slice of my papa johns one night and said she’s been craving it ever since. Like no one can tell me Papa Johns is mid cause it’s just not.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Little Caesars

Coming in at number 3, Little Caesars continues to be a popular choice with pizza fans. “Little Caesars is the best tasting pizza of literally any other pizza place,” one customer said. “My family always mocks me for this, and they used to think I was joking for years but it’s true. You could take me to any pizza place, even an authentic Italian homemade Pizza place, and I still will like Little Caesars more. I do love all pizza, I just find Little Caesars to be the absolute tastiest.”

Pizza Hut

Coming in at number 2 is Pizza Hut, not quite as popular as in its heyday but still a firm favorite with customers. “It really is the best chain pizza. Has to be original pan or stuffed crust and has to have EXTRA everything. If it’s done right it’s the best,” one fan said. “It’s up there in one of the best tasting pizza out of all the chains,” another agreed.

Dominos

And the winner is… Dominos, to no one’s surprise. The chain has the highest sales of any in the U.S., and offers great value for money through promotions and coupons. “Bottom line is I can get dinner for a family of 5 for $20-30. It’s fresh, it’s fast, it’s consistent, it’s tasty. And with the occasional extra deal, points reward, and emergency pizza the real cost is probably closer to $15-$25 per order,” one fan said. “I don’t know how it used to be 20+ years ago, but it’s gotten continually better the past 5 to 10 years. The recent Brooklyn crust has been a good addition and their prices are a fraction of the rest of the pizza chains, at least here in California,” another agreed.