6 Pizza Chains That Secretly Serve Amazing Wings

When you’re craving pizza sometimes you want a little something extra to round out the meal and the surprisingly ideal side is a good order of wings. While wings are typically associated with sports bars or dedicated wing joints, some pizza chains shockingly serve up some of the best wings. To help guide you through the endless choices, Eat This, Not That! sifted through countless reviews to find the best ones. According to customers, here are the top six pizza chains that serve standout wings.

Pizza Hut

Pizza hut is one of the biggest pizza chains and while it serves a delicious pan pizza, their wings are getting a lot of love on Reddit. In a thread about the best wings at pizza chains, Pizza Hut was recommended multiple times. One person wrote, “Of all the chains, Pizza Hut wing street does them the best and it’s not particularly close.” A second wrote, “Facts! I used to get their hottest wings about once per month when I lived close to a location that made good food.” A third commented, “Came here to say this. And I love the container they put them in, cuz you can shake it up to ensure adequate sauce-ing.”

Gino’s Pizza

Gino’s Pizza is a chain with 37 locations, but only in West Virginia, according to ScrapeHero. Besides pizza, the restaurant offers pasta and wings, which people love. In a separate Reddit thread about the best wings from a pizza chain, Gino’s Pizza was suggested. One person wrote, “Gino’s pizza has good wings!” On Yelp, customers mentioned the wings as well. One user commented, “First time ordering from Gino’s Pizza and wings. Extremely please with the service and the food.”

Little Caesars

Known for their catch phrase “Pizza Pizza” and their addictive crazy bread, Little Caesars also offers wings. One Redditor wrote, “I love the wings from Little Caesars.” Another commented, “Tried them the other day and surprised they are not bad. They are TINY haha but I think it helped because they were well cooked. Not crispy really but well cooked and flavored.”

Oregano’s

Oregano’s is a small pizza chain with 24 locations across Arizona and Colorado that apparently serves great wings. A Redditor commented, “Oregano’s makes some of the best spicy wings I’ve ever had. They’re actually really hot!” Another agreed and shared, “I LOOOOOOOVE their Honey BBQ wings. Oh my goodness it’s the best.”

Round Table Pizza

Round Table Pizza is legendary for its freshly baked pizza, generous toppings and family-fun atmosphere. The West Coast chain is also infamous for their wings, according to fans. One Yelp reviewer in Cathedral City, CA, commented, “pizza- GOOD!!! salad bar- GOOD!! cheese bread- GOOD!! and wings? BEST wings in the desert !!!!!! Staff is super nice- will always be coming back !” Another customer on Reddit shared, “I’m a big fan of their wings. The Polynesian sauce is great.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Mazzio’s

With 150 locations across the U.S. Mazzio’s has earned a reputation for its affordable prices, delicious food and wings. One Redditor wrote, “Mazzios wings are small but they have it figured out. Never overcooked.” On Yelp, a customer shared, “Went here for the first time last night. Picked up an online order for a small chicken club pizza and 10 traditional wings. Staff is super friendly and restaurant is clean. My qualm is that we got the wrong pizza. Our pizza was a half supreme and half cheese. The pizza itself wasn’t too good because the crust was so bland. The wings on the other hand were delicious! They were juicy and tender. I’d order from here again, but not their pizza.”