7 Pizza Chains That Use the Freshest Toppings

Nothing will ruin a pizza faster than low-quality toppings, or a low variety of options. It’s all well and good to have toppings like pepperoni, which is the most popular topping in the U.S.—but many customers love having decent veggie options, and yes, fruit too for the pineapple fans. I’d argue it’s easier to hide bad quality ingredients with meat than it is with toppings like mushrooms or onions. So which restaurants have toppings customers rave about? Here are seven pizza chains that use the freshest, most delicious toppings, according to fans.

Dominos

Dominos gets points for decent veggie options and allowing easy customization, plus the beef is amazing. “Our onions are really good imo. Maybe a light drizzle of the garlic oil across the pizza. Garlic onion, and cheese. Have an entire pizza that’s fancy cheesy bread. Make sure you put some parm asiago on that bad boy,” one Redditor said. “I tried the beef for the first time yesterday and was pleasantly surprised with how good it was. Thin Crust: Pepperoni, Bacon, Beef, Jalapeno, Onion,” another recommended.

Mountain Mike’s

Mountain Mike’s pizza has the most generous toppings, fans say. “Absolutely fantastic! They make everything fresh, basically all of their pizzas have extra toppings. It’s definitely much better than other chain pizza,” one customer raved.

Papa John’s

As someone who also loves anchovies on pizza, I sympathize with this Papa John’s-loving Redditor. “The only place near me with both anchovies and pineapple that delivers. Don’t know what I would do without em,” they said.

Little Caesars

Little Caesars fans absolutely love the toppings, especially the pepperoni cups. “Jalapeño, mushroom or olives depending on the day. Today would be an olive day as of right now,” one Redditor said. Some locations also have anchovies on the menu!6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Blaze Pizza

Customers love Blaze Pizza‘s unlimited toppings and inclusive options. “Blaze Pizza Culver City is legit,” one happy fan said. “Great vegan options, friendly staff, fair prices and that blood orange lemonade is next level.”

California Pizza Kitchen

California Pizza Kitchen fans appreciate the unusual toppings on offer, and the BBQ Chicken is a particular favorite. “California Pizza Kitchen BBQ Chicken Pizza – very tasty. Crispy crust, lots of toppings, the chicken is tasty, and the BBQ isn’t overwhelming,” one said.

Mod Pizza

Mod Pizza has delicious, fresh toppings, fans say. “Half Marinara – Half BBQ base Half Mozzarella – Half Asiago (went light on cheese) Garlic Chicken (about 3-4 scoops) Roasted red peppers Half jalapeños Salt + Pepper Oregano BBQ Drizzle to finish,” one Redditor recommended, posting a picture. “As a worker there, I’m impressed with the restraint you showed with adding toppings, I find myself regularly making pizzas with at least triple what you put on yours. Looks absolutely fire though! Good job!” another responded.