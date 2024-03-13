Pizza Hut Is Rolling Out a Limited-Edition Pizza Bagel

A beloved food mashup is hitting Pizza Hut soon. Today, the pizza chain announced it recently partnered with Yeastie Boys, a Los Angeles-based bagel food truck concept, for the launch of its new Big New Yorker Pizza Bagel.

This limited-edition item combines the elements of Pizza Hut's Big New Yorker Pizza with a classic Yeastie Boys bagel. The item features a signature Yeastie Boys bagel topped with sweet marinara sauce, parmesan and mozzarella cheese, oregano, and double pepperoni.

Pizza Hut fans can score the Big New Yorker Pizza Bagel at Yeastie Boys food trucks in LA and New York City. The item will first launch at the Rolling Loud music festival in LA from March 15 through 17. Later, the offering will be available at two food trucks—one in New York City from March 22 to 23 and another in LA from March 22 to 24.

Pizza Hut fans can get more information on the trucks' locations by following @PizzaHut and @YeastieBoysBagels on Instagram.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Big New Yorker Pizza Bagel will be free while supplies last, and each customer will only be limited to one. As a bonus, select pizza bagels will come with a scratch-off featuring codes for Pizza Hut gift cards up to $25 or custom Yeastie Boys x Pizza Hut swag.

"We're thrilled to partner with Yeastie Boys to introduce the Pizza Bagel, giving our Big New Yorker pizza an even bigger New York twist," Rachel Antalek, chief food innovation officer at Pizza Hut, said in a press release. "We are always looking for innovative ways to surprise our customers, and this collaboration perfectly embodies our commitment to bold flavors and culinary creativity. The Big New Yorker Pizza Bagel is a bold celebration of New York's culinary spirit, and we can't wait for pizza and bagel lovers alike to experience this new item."

Pizza Hut first debuted its Big New Yorker Pizza in 1999 and reintroduced it in January 2023 after receiving numerous requests. This 16-inch pizza includes six oversized, foldable slices topped with sweet marinara sauce, cheese, and parmesan-oregano seasoning. This extra-large pizza recently became a permanent Pizza Hut menu offering.