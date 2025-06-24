Pizza Hut Just Launched a New Pizza You’ll Either Love or Hate

There are few things more controversial in the pizza world than putting pineapple on a pizza, but those of us who love it (sign me up!) are thrilled about Pizza Hut‘s newest drop: Introducing the new Spicy Hawaiian Lover’s Pizza, made of spicy marinara, ham, bacon, pineapple, jalapeño, and red chili flakes for a sweet and spicy treat. According to Pizza Hut’s 2025 Pizza Trends Report, more than a third of customers enjoy pineapple on their pies, so there’s no doubt this new offering will be a big hit.

“With the bold, new recipe of the Spicy Hawaiian Lover’s Pizza and a new campaign that proves Pizza Hut always shows up for moments that matter, this launch is all about hooking our consumers up with more of what they love,” said Melissa Friebe, Chief Marketing Officer at Pizza Hut.

The iconic pizza chain is also launching the Hut Lover’s Pizzas lineup: A limited-time only lineup of four delicious large pizzas, priced at just $12.99 each. Here is the full collection:6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Spicy Hawaiian Lover’s: Pizza Hut’s new spicy pineapple pizza.

Meat Lover’s: You’ll want to be hungry for this pizza loaded with your favorite meats, including pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon, seasoned pork, and beef.

Pepperoni Lover’s: Extra cheesy, extra pepperoni, extra delightful.

Veggie Lover’s: Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, diced tomatoes, and black olives are the toppings on this fan-favorite pizza.

“The Lover’s Line is designed to feed the good times –whether it’s a weekend hang, a late-night craving, a wedding after party or a midweek pick-me-up,” Friebe said. Both the new Spicy Hawaiian Lover’s Pizza and Hut Lover’s Pizzas lineup are available for a limited time only, so don’t wait too long to try them.

Pizza Hut’s Pizza Trends report didn’t just confirm that people love pineapple—they also love New York-style. “New York topped the charts as the most popular pizza style again, with 29% claiming New York Style pizza is the best, followed by Chicago Deep Dish (22%), Sicilian Style (8%) and Detroit Style (4%),” the company says.

When it comes to pizza consumption, one state is top of the list. “Kansas leads the way when it comes to consumption of pizza slices per month, on average, with Kansas reporting they eat an average of 9.4 slices a month,” the company says. “Next states consuming the most slices are North Dakota (9.9), South Dakota (9.4), West Virginia (9.3) and Wisconsin (9.3).”

Meanwhile Kentucky is the state that dips their pizza in dipping sauce the most and Friday is the most popular day (43%) to eat pizza. And for those of you who swear cold pizza tastes even better than fresh: Over half (57%) of the survey respondents said they like eating cold pizza as a leftover the next day. And there you have it!