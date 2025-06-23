This Major Pizza Chain Has “Gone Downhill” in Every Way

The American Customer Satisfaction Index’s (ACSI) Restaurant and Food Delivery Study is conducted annually, asking consumers their honest thoughts about the top restaurants and fast food chains. This year’s survey was released this week, with diners weighing in on chicken joints, hamburger chains, and pizza places. Out of all the pizza chains, one fell short of the others, according to the rankings: Pizza Hut. Here are all the reasons why people feel as though the pizza chain has “gone downhill” in every way.

They Got Rid of “Drizzle” and Crust Options

In a lengthy post, one former Pizza Hut fan says the decline all started when Pizza Hut got rid of the “drizzle” and other crust options. The poster, 40, grew up “loving” Pizza Hut. “When stuffed crust first came out it was such a big deal, I don’t think I ordered any pizza except for stuffed crust for years. Then they started putting pepperoni in the crust too, omg. Years went by and they did it again with the cheesey bites pizza making the crust even more dippable. They then converted that into the little cups on the crust which were even better still. Everything they did was an improvement on something already great. But that all changed around 8ish years ago. I know exactly when it happened, it started when they stopped offering the drizzle and crust flavor options. My old job used to order pizza once a week and we got to choose what it was, honey sirarcha drizzle on the hut favorite crust with pepperoni every week, until it got discontinued,” they said. Because of the “limited offerings” they switched to Papa Johns. “They got rid of all these things and didn’t even introduce new items. Ever since pizza hut hasn’t really been on my radar that often.”

Pizza Hut Doesn’t Have As Much Variety as the Competition

“Domino’s has a better pan now and papa John’s has a better stuffed crust. Plus both places have things like chicken or papadias. Pizza hut just has pizza wings and bread, and dry pastas,” they continued. “We have gotten rid of so much of the variety, it is sad. Don’t even have the garlic butter crust finisher anymore. We don’t even sell blue cheese dips,” an employee agrees.

They Stopped Making Dough In-House

Others maintain the shift happened when Pizza Hut stopped making its own dough. “Well the best days of Pizza Hut were in the ’80s and early ’90s. In the mid-90s is when they switched from making their own dough in house to dough that’s manufactured in a factory somewhere and then frozen to where each piece looks exactly the same. That applies to the breadstick and thin dough as well, that’s all frozen,” another suggested.

There Is More Crust and Less Toppings

Some people maintain that the crust is thicker and the toppings aren't as generous. "The crust on the pan pizzas have also become much bigger. Shrinking the size and amount of topping you get. Pizza Hut is the only place I'd order from for years. It's been a twice a year thing for the last 3 or 4 years," another says.

Quality Control Has gone Downhill

Quality control has also declined, some people say. “I stopped getting it b/c they always seem undercooked. My favorite part growing up was actually the crust b/c it seemed like it was fried in butter while cooking in those pans. But that last 2 times I got it the crust was barely cooked at all, the undercarriage had very little browning, and definitely no crispiness,” one writes.

The Pizzas Have Shrunk in Size

Others complained that the prices have gone up, while the size of pizzas has decreased. “Just ordered 3 ‘large’ pizzas this weekend, they were the smallest large pizzas I’ve ever seen. Will never order from them again at this point,” one ranted.

People Aren’t Happy About Delivery Fees and Times

As for delivery, customers are less than pleased. “Delivery fees. 1 hour delivery times. $15.00 minimum for delivery,” one complains.