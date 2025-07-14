8 Restaurant Chains With the Best Lasagna

Lasagna is one of those timeless dishes that never gets tiresome, but good lasagna can be hard. Not everyone restaurant cooks to it perfection, but thankfully, you don’t have to visit a tiny Italian trattoria to get a great one. There are several chains that do it right and are worth every bite. Whether you’re craving homestyle comfort, family-style feasts, or gourmet layers, these spots have you covered.

Here are the 8 restaurant chains that are winning over fans with their take on this layered classic, according to customer reviews.

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Known for its generous portions and fmaily-style options, Maggiano’s Little Italy is a great value and good quality, especially when it comes to their lasagna. A reviewer on Tripadvisor wrote, “A pleasant addition was the opportunity to take home any of their classic pasta entries with the order of an entrée for six dollars. We opted to bring home their lasagna which was very meaty, not overly cheesy and very good! Their marinara sauce on the lasagna was very tasty! I would definitely go there again, try another entrée and take home their lasagna!”

Olive Garden

A staple at many dinner tables, Olive Garden’s Lasagna Classico remains a dependable, comforting pick. On Tripadvisor one person wrote, “The lasagna and salad was great . I had enough for 2 meals. Breadsticks were hot and fresh . Service was excellent . My first time at this olive garden. I was impressed.”

Old Spagetti Factory

The Old Spagetti Factory has a nogalistic charm, family-friendly ambiance and great food with the lasagna a must-have for many. A reviewer on Yelp wrote, “For entrees we got a lasagna, white clam sauce pasta, and lobster and crab ravioli. Entree comes with side of salad or soup. We got some salad with their house pesto dressing and minestrone soup. They were tasty. The lasagna was good.”

Buca di Beppo Italian Restaurant

With its festive vibe and large portions, Buca di Beppo Italian Restaurant has been a fan favorite for years. While it’s always a memorable dining experience, the food is the main draw and if you want lasagna, it’s the place to go. On Yelp reviewer Franco L. from Hacienda Heights, CA wrote, “Soon came the cheese bread the lasagna and the raviolis. Ok they were all palate pleasers. The richness of the sauces was amazing and the cheesiness made it all even better.”

Fazoli’s

For over three decades, Fazoli’s has been the leading Italian fast-food chain. The restaurants whip up quality dishes in a timely manner and customers love the good value as well as the food. A Yelp reviewer wrote, “Came here for lunch and I gotta say for $9.49 lunch special, this is a great deal! Comes with 2 items selection and a drink. I got the bakes lasagna and side salad along separately some free breadsticks which I had as a reward on their app. Download their app to claim your rewards and get discounts! Service is always good, food came out quick too! This is not a fancy Italian restaurant but everything is good and prepared quick which I like.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Johnny Carino’s

Johnny Carino’s is a smaller chain with 25 locations across the U.S., but it earns high praises from customers for the food. Yelper Michael B. El Rancho, Pico Rivera, CA wrote, “Been here many times and the wait is always longer than the dine. The smells linger making you hungrier, by the time your food arrives you devour it rapidly. But the food is delicious. I recommend Johnny Carino’s Lasagna. The food is great but not the wait.”Another happy diner Patricia D. Lynwood, CA shared on Yelp, “I love their food. I had the steak trio, which includes spaghetti and lasagna. The flavors never disappoint. The service is also always good. The servers are attentive and friendly. The ambiance is relaxed. The restaurant is never super packed at the hours we go. We don’t like crowded restaurants. Highly recommend if you like Italian food.”

Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano

Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano is a small Midwest chain with 16 locations in eight different states and people love the restaurant for its wonderful service and delicious entrees. Yelper Heidi S. MN, MN wrote, “Another good meal at Biaggi’s! Started off with a fantastic server, Jessica. I had the Lobster corn chowder, yummy. We both had the Lasagna & Chicken Parm. I had a glass of Lambrusco, which was so reminiscent of family dinners long ago. Overall, a pleasant meal.”

Carrabbas Italian Grill

Known for its fresh handmade pastas and excellent quality food, Carrabbas Italian Grill is a crowd-pleaser. From the mouth-watering appitizers to the main courses, it doesnt disappoint–it’s so good that Eat This, Not That! food writer Matt Kirouac named the restaurant as his top pick for best lasagna. He wrote, “This lasagna was a textural treat, with the inner portion of the pasta being pleasantly chewy and soft, and the outer edges achieving a nice, caramelized crunch. It helps the whole thing taste collectively more interesting, and less monotonous.” Kirouac added, “The sauce is more balanced here, and not as sugary as some of the others. I could have used more meat, either in the sauce or between the pasta layers, but it still comes through and tastes fresh. Mostly, though, it’s the crispy texture and the right ratio of cheese that really set Carrabba’s apart.”