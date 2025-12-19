If You Can Hold a Plank This Long After 50, Your Core Is Stronger Than Most Athletes

Test your plank today and see how strong your core really is after 50.

Core strength becomes more essential than ever as you age, promoting good posture, balance, and spinal stability. It also helps you perform daily activities and tasks with ease. Building a strong, resilient core after 50 means engaging in regular resistance and bodyweight training. Take the plank, for instance. This classic static exercise is considered one of the absolute best for testing core strength and overall fitness. So, we spoke with Karen Ann Canham, CEO and founder of Karen Ann Wellness, and found out how long you should be able to hold a plank to signal your core is stronger than most athletes.

“Core strength keeps the body aligned which reduces pain and stiffness. It also improves circulation and breathing efficiency. A strong core becomes the foundation for healthy aging,” Canham tells us.

How Long to Hold a Plank After 50

According to Canham, a strong plank hold for individuals over 50 is typically anywhere from 45 to 90 seconds, depending on current fitness level. If you’re able to hold a plank for longer than a minute, this signals stellar endurance in your deep core muscles.

“Many adults cannot reach this range which makes it a meaningful benchmark,” Canham tells us. “The goal is steady controlled breathing rather than pushing through strain. Quality matters more than time. A confident hold within this window reflects a resilient and well trained core. It is a practical way to measure functional strength.”

A common weakness to be mindful of is sinking hips, which translates to lower abdominal fatigue. Another one is lifted hips, which reveals the core is not completely engaged.

“Many adults feel tension in the lower back because the deep core is not firing properly. Shoulder shaking often indicates weak stabilizers. Holding the breath is another sign of poor core control,” Canham tells us.

Why Planks Are a Reliable Exercise for the Core

Planks fire up almost every single muscle that stabilizes the spine. It signals how effectively your deep core is activated without relying on momentum.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“The position reveals imbalances quickly because the body cannot hide weak areas. It demands both strength and endurance,” Canham says. “It reflects real world movement since stability is required in almost every daily action. The plank also tests mental focus and breath control. These combined qualities make it a simple but powerful measure of core stability.”

In addition, a strong plank hold reveals solid coordination between your core, shoulders, hips, and breath. It embodies endurance and resilience, which typically translates to better strength overall.

“People with strong plank holds usually have healthier posture and better movement mechanics,” Canham adds. “It reveals strong mind-body awareness. It also signals reduced risk for back pain and injury. From a performance standpoint, it shows the whole system is working efficiently.”