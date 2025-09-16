 Skip to content

5 Core Tests That Show Your Real Fitness Age

Core strength is the ultimate indicator of your true fitness age.
Avatar for Alexa Mellardo
By
Published on September 16, 2025

Core strength is an excellent indicator of fitness age because it reveals how well your body supports itself throughout everyday movement. After all, the core provides stability to the lower back, pelvis, and spine, promoting proper posture and decreasing strain. So, we’ve rounded up five essential core strength tests that show your real fitness age.

“People with good core strength often have better balance and coordination, which are key for staying independent as you get older,” says Denise Chakoian, Rhode Island certified fitness trainer and owner of Core Cycle and Fitness LaGree. “Weakness in this area shows up quickly in simple tasks, like standing from a chair or climbing stairs. Core endurance helps protect joints by keeping movements aligned and reducing stress on them. Since many sports and exercises depend on a stable center, core strength often predicts overall physical ability.”

Plank Hold Test

  1. Assume a forearm plank: Place your forearms on the ground, elbows under your shoulders and arms parallel to your body, shoulder-width apart.
  2. Keep your body straight from head to heels.
  3. Activate your core, legs, and glutes.
  4. Hold the plank for 60 to 90 seconds with solid form. A fit core typically lasts 90 seconds or more, while struggling before 30 seconds is a sign of weakness.

Sit-to-Stand Test

  1. Begin seated at a chair without arm rests, feet flat on the floor.
  2. Stand up and sit back down repeatedly for 30 seconds.
  3. Complete 10 sit-to-stands in a row without using your hands. Needing your hands is a telltale sign of weak core and hip support.

Leg Lowering Test

 

  1. Lie flat on your back, legs raised to 90 degrees.
  2. Slowly lower them toward the ground, keeping your lower back pressed down.
  3. Lower both legs to ~45 degrees while keeping your back flat. If your back arches early on, this signals your deep core muscles aren’t strong enough.

Side Plank Hold

  1. Sit side facing, placing one hand on the floor under your shoulder.
  2. Extend your legs and stack your feet.
  3. Lift your hips off the floor and activate your core.
  4. Hold the plank for at least 30 seconds per side without dipping your hips. A big difference in time between each side, or less than 20 to 30-second hold time per side signals oblique instability.

Balance Reach Test

  1. Begin standing on one leg.
  2. Reach your opposite arm forward, then to the side, and then back.
  3. Perform the test on one leg smoothly in all directions without losing stability. Losing your balance or wobbling a lot signals poor core stabilization.
Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a content strategist, editor, and writer based in Greenwich, Connecticut. She has 11+ years of experience creating content for travel, lifestyle, fitness, wellness, F&B, home, and celeb news publications. Read more about Alexa
