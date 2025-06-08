Playa Bowls Just Announced Wild New Summer Menu

Since opening its first location out of a van during the summer of 2014 in Belmar, New Jersey, Playa Bowls has opened nearly 300 locations across the country. Founded by two surfers who wanted to bring deliciously healthy versions of acai and pitaya bowls they feasted on during surf trips spanning from Costa Rica to Hawaii, the franchise has become wildly successful. And what better time to enjoy a refreshing fruit bowl than summer? Playa Bowls just announced its new summer menu, which includes an exciting new base and delicious new bowls and smoothies.

Passion Fruit Base

Starting June 10, Playa Bowls will be offering a brand-new Passion Fruit base. “Crafted with airy, light, and vibrant ingredients, this all-new bowl flavor is the ‘base of the summer,’ offering the perfect balance of sweet, tart, and tropical vibes in every spoonful,” they say. There will be two limited-time Passion Fruit offerings.

Playa Passion Bowl

The first new menu item is the Playa Passion Bowl. The latest dish features a fruity, seasonal base topped with strawberry, pineapple, granola, So Delicious CocoWhip, and honey, “for a bright and energizing bite,” Playa Bowls says.

Tropical Twist Smoothie

The second new menu item made with the latest base is a Tropical Twist Smoothie, a “smooth and sunny blend of Playa Passion Fruit base, Playa Mango base, strawberries, and coconut milk drizzled with So Delicious CocoWhip® and strawberry purée for a refreshing summer flavor,” the brand says.

Watermelon Refresh and Summer Vacay Coconut Protein Bites Are Also Back

Playa Bowls is bringing back two guest favorites for the summer season, each tasting like a tropical getaway. First, the Watermelon Refresh, “a hydrating cold pressed juice made with watermelon, lemon, ginger, and hibiscus,” is back on the drink menu. As for treats, the Summer Vacay Coconut Protein Bites, “blueberry flax granola bites with coconut, vanilla whey protein, honey, chia seeds, and a touch of Nutella,” are also going to be available, “vacation-ready snacks” that deliver “feel-good flavor and all-natural fuel in every pack.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Get a Free Playa Bowls Koozie

On National Smoothie Day, June 21, head into Playa Bowls to celebrate. Playa Rewards® Loyalty Members will receive a koozie with the purchase of any 20-ounce smoothie, ordered in-shop, online, and through the Playa Bowls app at participating locations. You can sign up for the program by downloading the app or visiting a store.

“We Own Summer at Playa Bowls”

“We like to say we own summer at Playa Bowls, and this year we’re taking that energy and doubling it,” said Abby Taylor, co-founder and CMO of Playa Bowls. “The new Passion Fruit base is everything you want in a summer treat. It’s light, fruity—something you want to bring straight to the beach. And since smoothies are a big part of our summer vibe, we’re bringing even more fun to our guests with an epic celebration for National Smoothie Day!”