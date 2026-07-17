4 Restaurant Chains With the Best Smoked Fish Dip

Enjoy a flavorful, creamy seafood appetizer at these popular dining spots.

Smoked fish dip is a wonderfully flavorful appetizer, usually made by combining smoked whitefish with creamy mayo or cream cheese, lemon and other additions. Versatile and delicious, this dish is served with crackers and vegetables for a rich yet light starter bursting with savory seafood taste. Making it from scratch can be a little messy, but some restaurants have variations so good you will want to take them home with you: Here are four restaurants with excellent smoked fish dip.

Salt Life Food Shack

Salt Life Food Shack has a rich and creamy Smoked Fish Dip served with artisan crackers. “There was only time to try the Smoked Grouper Dip and oh my stars! Rich creamy and loaded with flavor,” one fan said. The Shrimp & Chorizo Nachos are another excellent choice.

Pinchers

The Smoked Grouper Fish Dip at Pinchers is a deliciously spicy option served with crackers. “We got the rock shrimp, peel n eat shrimp, grouper fish dip and pinchers claws. Everything was beyond fresh and delicious,” one diner shared. The Hot Crab & Cheese Dip is also loaded with flavor.

FishBones

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The Smoked Fish Dip at FishBones comes with housemade potato chips, carrots, celery, and romaine hearts. Guests also love the Blue Chips, served with homemade blue cheese crema. “The Blue Chips are to die for!” one diner raved. “Also have had the Fish Dip and that is really good too!”

Crabby Bill’s

The Smoked Fish Dip at Crabby Bill’s is made with smoked mahi blended with mayo and veggies, served with crackers, lemon, and hot sauce. “The seafood is consistently excellent, one diner said. “I also never skip the smoked fish dip, which is rich, flavorful, and one of the best appetizers on the menu.”