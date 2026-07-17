4 Restaurant Chains With the Best Clam Cakes

Savor this crispy, golden Rhode Island staple at these popular spots.

Clam cakes are essentially clam fritters, a delicious Rhode Island staple popular in every good beach shack and seafood spot. These deep-fried appetizers are loaded with flavor and have a texture very similar to hushpuppies, and diners can’t get enough. Whether served by itself or part of a fisherman’s platter, clam cakes are one of the best appetizers you can get: Here are four chains with the best variations, including one restaurant that has clam cakes so good it’s sold millions.

Iggy’s Doughboys & Chowder House

The Clam Cakes at Iggy’s Doughboys & Chowder House are outstanding and considered a local favorite menu item. “I’m a big fan of clam chowder and this place nailed it,” one diner said. “Lots of pieces of clam and the potato was on point by not being overwhelming. The clam cakes were so good too. Great flavor and a doughy texture to boot. I dipped them in the chowdah which just made them even better.”

Flo’s Clam Shack

It doesn’t get any better than the Flo’s World Famous Clamcakes from Flo’s Clam Shack (apparently 40 million sold!). “Had 6 clam cakes (told golfball sized but were much bigger! lol), the cream chowda and fish sandwich. Everything was tasty, fresh and delish!” one fan said.

Chelo’s Hometown Bar & Grille

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The Chelo’s Clam Cakes at Chelo’s Hometown Bar & Grille are fried to golden brown perfection and loaded with fresh clams. “Delicious food and absolutely enormous portions,” one diner said. “Clam cakes, clam chowder soup, and the calamari were especially good! Highly recommended.”

Gregg’s Restaurants & Taverns

The Clam Cakes at Gregg’s Restaurants & Taverns are available on Wednesdays and Fridays, available as a half dozen, dozen or with a chowder combo. The chain also has delicious Baked Scrod and Bay Scallops, plus chowder and lobster Reuben. The Seasonal Specials are worth checking out, too.