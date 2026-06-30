5 Best Orders at Popeyes, According to Chefs

Chefs highlight the top Popeyes menu items to order, from chicken to classic sides.

There’s no shortage of places to grab a chicken meal, but Popeyes has carved out a loyal following with its Louisiana-inspired flavors, crispy fried chicken and famous buttery biscuits. Since opening in New Orleans in 1972, the chain has become one of the biggest names in fast food, thanks to its seasoning and menu packed with Southern comfort food favorites. “Popeyes has earned its reputation by bringing bold Louisiana flavors and exceptionally crispy fried chicken to the fast-food world,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “The chain’s signature seasoning blends, generous portions, and commitment to flavor-first cooking have helped create one of the most passionate fan bases in the restaurant industry.”

Biscuits

You’ll find biscuits on the menu at many chicken joints, but there’s something special about Popeyes. No meal is complete without one or two. “Popeyes’ biscuits are beloved because of their distinctive texture and rich, buttery flavor,” says Chef Dennis. “Unlike many fast food biscuits, they’re intentionally dense and flaky rather than light and airy, making them especially satisfying alongside fried chicken.”

3-Piece Signature Chicken

When you’re craving classic fried chicken, Popeyes’ 3-piece Signature Chicken delivers crunchy skin, tender meat, and plenty of Cajun-inspired flavor. “Popeyes’ Signature Chicken is famous for its bold Louisiana-inspired seasoning and exceptionally crispy coating,” says Chef Dennis. “The juicy meat and flavorful crust create the kind of fried chicken experience that keeps customers coming back again and again.”

6-Piece Bone-In Wings

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Crispy, juicy, and packed with flavor, the 6-Piece Bone-In Wings are an easy choice for wing lovers. “The 6-Piece Bone-In Wings deliver the same crispy texture and robust seasoning Popeyes fans expect, but in a smaller, snackable format,” Chef Dennis explains. “Their juicy interior and variety of available flavors make them a popular choice for sharing or enjoying as a meal.”

Coleslaw

Creamy, crisp and refreshing, Popeyes Coleslaw is the perfect side to complement the chain’s bold fried chicken. “Popeyes Coleslaw provides a cool, creamy contrast to the chain’s spicy and savory fried foods,” says Chef Dennis. “The crisp cabbage and lightly sweet dressing help balance richer menu items while adding freshness to the meal.”

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

If you like your chicken sandwiches with a kick, the Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich delivers crunchy chicken, creamy sauce, and just the right amount of spice. According to Chef Dennis, “The Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich helped redefine the fast-food chicken sandwich category with its crispy chicken breast, spicy mayo, and buttery brioche bun.” He says, “The combination of crunch, heat, and juicy chicken has made it one of the most talked-about and beloved sandwiches in the industry.”