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Popeyes Just Brought Back a Fan-Favorite Menu Item For Good

Evidence-Based
Popeyes adds its fan-favorite chicken wraps back as a permanent menu item.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
May 5, 2026

Almost a year ago, the chicken “wrap wars” were in full swing. If you don’t recall, the return of the beloved McDonald’s Snack Wrap spawned a full-on media battle between the burger joint and Popeyes, the chicken-centric fast food restaurant that debuted its Chicken Wraps. I tried both and promptly declared the Popeyes version as “basically the best chicken wraps in the world.” For months, I told anyone who would listen how simple but delicious they were, the perfect balance of crispy, breaded white meat chicken with fresh veggies served with a sauce of your choice in a Buttermilk Tortilla. Unfortunately, they were an LTO, and disappeared from the menu. This week, Popeye’s dropped some majorly exciting news: The fan-favorite Chicken Wraps are back for good.

Starting May 4, the Chicken Wrap is a permanent menu item at Popeyes. There is a Classic and Spicy version, which were offered last year, and a new one, the Blackened Ranch. Each comes filled with hand-breaded and battered, Louisiana-style crunchy chicken tenders, crisp lettuce, shredded cheese, and two barrel-cured pickles, and served in the chain’s trademark Buttermilk Tortilla. They start at $3.99.

Popeyes Wraps
Popeyes

“We know our guests are looking for convenience without sacrificing great taste and value, which is why we’re thrilled to be giving Popeyes Chicken Wraps a permanent place on the menu year-round,” said Peter Perdue, President of Popeyes U.S. and Canada. “This bold addition expands our line-up with more variety, flexible options and the classic Louisiana flavor only Popeyes can deliver.”

They can be ordered a la carte or as part of a meal with the Popeyes Chicken Wraps Bundle, featuring two Wraps and a premium lemonade, offering the perfect combo of flavor and value for just $9.99.

Popeyes Wraps
Popeyes

If you would rather have a chicken sandwich, there are some new Honey BBQ Chicken Sandwiches arriving on the menu, both with a sweet-meets-smoky spin on its legendary crispy chicken sandwich lineup. The Honey BBQ Chicken Sandwich is a juicy chicken breast filet marinated in Louisiana herbs and spices, topped with a tangy-sweet Honey BBQ sauce, barrel-cured pickles, and served on buttery toasted brioche bun, and the Honey BBQ Bacon + Cheese Sandwich is a juicy chicken breast filet marinated in Louisiana herbs and spices, topped with a tangy-sweet Honey BBQ sauce, barrel-cured pickles, bacon, Havarti cheese, and served on buttery toasted brioche buns.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week. Read more about Leah
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