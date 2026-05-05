Popeyes Just Brought Back a Fan-Favorite Menu Item For Good

Popeyes adds its fan-favorite chicken wraps back as a permanent menu item.

Almost a year ago, the chicken “wrap wars” were in full swing. If you don’t recall, the return of the beloved McDonald’s Snack Wrap spawned a full-on media battle between the burger joint and Popeyes, the chicken-centric fast food restaurant that debuted its Chicken Wraps. I tried both and promptly declared the Popeyes version as “basically the best chicken wraps in the world.” For months, I told anyone who would listen how simple but delicious they were, the perfect balance of crispy, breaded white meat chicken with fresh veggies served with a sauce of your choice in a Buttermilk Tortilla. Unfortunately, they were an LTO, and disappeared from the menu. This week, Popeye’s dropped some majorly exciting news: The fan-favorite Chicken Wraps are back for good.

Starting May 4, the Chicken Wrap is a permanent menu item at Popeyes. There is a Classic and Spicy version, which were offered last year, and a new one, the Blackened Ranch. Each comes filled with hand-breaded and battered, Louisiana-style crunchy chicken tenders, crisp lettuce, shredded cheese, and two barrel-cured pickles, and served in the chain’s trademark Buttermilk Tortilla. They start at $3.99.

“We know our guests are looking for convenience without sacrificing great taste and value, which is why we’re thrilled to be giving Popeyes Chicken Wraps a permanent place on the menu year-round,” said Peter Perdue, President of Popeyes U.S. and Canada. “This bold addition expands our line-up with more variety, flexible options and the classic Louisiana flavor only Popeyes can deliver.”

They can be ordered a la carte or as part of a meal with the Popeyes Chicken Wraps Bundle, featuring two Wraps and a premium lemonade, offering the perfect combo of flavor and value for just $9.99.

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If you would rather have a chicken sandwich, there are some new Honey BBQ Chicken Sandwiches arriving on the menu, both with a sweet-meets-smoky spin on its legendary crispy chicken sandwich lineup. The Honey BBQ Chicken Sandwich is a juicy chicken breast filet marinated in Louisiana herbs and spices, topped with a tangy-sweet Honey BBQ sauce, barrel-cured pickles, and served on buttery toasted brioche bun, and the Honey BBQ Bacon + Cheese Sandwich is a juicy chicken breast filet marinated in Louisiana herbs and spices, topped with a tangy-sweet Honey BBQ sauce, barrel-cured pickles, bacon, Havarti cheese, and served on buttery toasted brioche buns.