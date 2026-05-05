7 Chain Restaurants Fans Say Have the Best Tuna Subs

Find out which sandwich shops serve the most flavorful and fresh tuna.

A really good tuna salad sandwich is one of the most popular items at any good restaurant or sandwich shop, simple yet delicious: The basic ingredients are always excellent canned tuna mixed with mayo and/or mustard, with crunchy greens and sometimes cheese. Whether served cold and creamy or as a hot, tasty melt, this seafood staple fully deserves its ensuring popularity. Some spots have tuna sandwiches so delicious diners rave about them: Here are seven chains where the tuna subs are next-level good.

Firehouse Subs

The Tuna Salad sub at Firehouse Subs is a blend of tuna, relish, mayo, and black pepper, with provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, and deli mustard, served cold with a pickle spear. “Firehouse subs, add banana peppers, bacon, and cheese. Put your own hot sauce on it,” one fan said.

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop

The Homemade Tuna at Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop is outstanding: Freshly made tuna salad with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onions. “The tuna sandwich is super fresh and flavorful. Friendly staff and quick service–my go-to lunch spot!” one fan said. “I always order their tuna sandwich with extra mustard & chillis! The tuna is so creamy and fresh compared to Subway!” another raved.

Jersey Mike’s

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Jersey Mike’s Tuna Fish sub is a fan-favorite menu item. “One of the best deli tuna salads I’ve had,” one Redditor said. “I love it—it’s my must get every time,” another agreed. “Got the number 10 tuna on rosemary parm Mikes way, added provolone and chopped pepper relish. It was a messy monstrosity, but tasted amazing!” another said.

Jimmy John’s

The #15 Club Tuna at Jimmy John’s is made with delicious ouse-made tuna salad and provolone cheese, topped with fresh-sliced lettuce & tomato. “It’s definitely the best tuna salad I’ve had from any sandwich place,” one diner shared. “Tuna is easily my fav from JJ. 3 with bacon and dijon is my go to,” another agreed.

Cheba Hut/slidetitle] The Pacific Blue Tuna Melt at Cheba Hut is a delicious hot sandwich made with handcrafted tuna salad, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and house shake and dressing. “I will definitely be back that tuna, was fire for yall that don’t know what I meant by that: It tasted amazing and delicious is what I mean by fire,” one helpful Yelper explained. [slidetitle num="6"]Subway’s

Many fans swear by Subway’s Tuna Sub: 100% wild caught tuna salad, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions served on freshly baked artisan Italian bread. “I love it but its def a cheat meal sub for me or if I want something with high protein and haven’t eaten a-lot for the day,” one Redditor said. “Adding pepperoni or bacon will take the flavor profile up!”

Primo Hoagies

Diners love the Italian Tuna at Primo Hoagies, and the delicious Tuna Diablo. “Grabbed one of these last night for dinner. Was a heavy hoagie! Roll was fresh and so was the Tuna!” one fan said.