Popeyes Is Giving Out Free Wings During Super Bowl Weekend—Here's How to Claim Yours

To say that Americans eat a lot of chicken wings during the Super Bowl each year would be a major understatement. The National Chicken Council, a non-profit trade association, predicted that Americans would consume a record-breaking 1.45 billion wings during the big game weekend in 2023. That's enough to give four wings to every man woman, and child in the country.

So, there's a pretty fair chance that chicken wings will be on the menu at many of this year's upcoming Super Bowl festivities. And if you play your cards right, you can score some for free.

Popeyes just announced that it will give out 12 free wings to customers during the Super Bowl LVIII weekend. The freebie will be available to any customer who spends $15 or more at Popeyes through DoorDash from Feb. 9 through Feb. 11. DashPass members can also upgrade that offer to a free 12-piece combo when they spend $15 or more.

If you're craving wings ASAP and can't wait until the Super Bowl, fear not! Popeyes will also give away free 12-piece wings during the NFL Pro Bowl Games this Sunday, Feb. 4. The offer is available to DoorDash customers who spend $15 or more at Popeyes and apply the code "WINGIT" at checkout.

While Popeyes has offered chicken wings as a limited-time item several times in recent years, wings didn't become a permanent menu item at the chain until November 2023. It was a big moment for Popeyes when chicken wings officially joined the menu because the chain devoted quite a lot of time toward developing them.

"This is something my team has been working on for three years, and we took our time to get it right," Amy Alarcon, vice president of culinary innovation at Popeyes, said in a statement at the time.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

There are currently five wing flavors available to customers: Ghost Pepper, Sweet 'N Spicy, Roasted Garlic Parmesan, Honey BBQ, and Signature Hot. All of the wings are marinated in Popeyes' spices before being hand-battered, breaded, and flavored accordingly.

Since wings became a permanent offering, Popeyes has been working to convince consumers to ditch rival wing chains and give its version of the popular poultry item a try. In November, for example, it strategically placed billboards advertising the wings near competitor restaurants, according to a press release.

The Super Bowl and Pro Bowl deals seem to be yet another attempt by Popeyes to introduce even more Americans to its chicken wings. However, Popeyes isn't the only restaurant chain trying to entice customers with free wings during the Super Bowl.

Applebee's just announced that customers can score 20 free boneless wings on Feb. 11 when they spend $40 or more on to-go or delivery orders. To take advantage of the offer, customers need to order through the Applebee's website or app and use the promo code "BIGGAME24" at checkout. Buffalo Wild Wings will also give away free wings to everyone in America if the Super Bowl goes into overtime.