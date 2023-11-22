Popeyes Is Adding a Major New Chicken Item To Menus Today

Popeyes may be best known for its bone-in fried chicken, chicken sandwiches, and Louisiana-style sides, but the chain now wants to be your go-to spot for another popular chicken item as well.

Popeyes just announced that it's permanently adding crispy chicken wings to the menu at restaurants nationwide. Starting today, customers can choose between five different wing flavors with varying levels of heat.

The lineup includes the Ghost Pepper Wings which officially joined the chain's permanent menu in May, as well as the Sweet 'N Spicy Wings that debuted over the summer. The other three flavors—Roasted Garlic Parmesan, Honey BBQ, and Signature Hot—are completely brand-new.

The introduction of the three new flavors came after the Ghost Pepper Wings and Sweet 'N Spicy Wings brought in plenty of success for Popeyes. Popeyes North America President Sami Siddiqui said during a May earnings call that the Ghost Pepper Wings sold out in just two weeks during a limited-time launch in January, months before they joined the permanent menu. Meanwhile, Popeyes said that the Sweet 'N Spicy Wings became its most successful product since the wildly popular fried chicken sandwich debuted.

"At Popeyes, we like to challenge the status quo and are consistently redefining what's expected from fast food brands," Siddiqui said in a Nov. 22 statement. "Ghost Pepper Wings were an overnight success, followed by the addition of Sweet 'N Spicy wings, our best performing product since the infamous Chicken Sandwich. We know our guests want even more bold Louisiana-inspired wing flavors to choose from and are excited to see our new wings line-up take flight."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Popeyes' team has been working on developing this wing lineup for three years. All of the wings are marinated in Popeyes spices before being hand-battered, breaded, and flavored accordingly.

The new Roasted Garlic Parmesan Wings feature flavors of caramelized garlic, parmesan, and asiago cheeses, while the Honey BBQ Wings are tossed with a sauce that features flavors of tamarind, honey, and molasses. The new Signature Hot Wings are tossed in the chain's signature Cajun hot sauce, which has "just a touch of southern sweetness," Popeyes said.

The price for a six-piece order of Popeyes' wings will start at $5.99, but the actual cost may vary depending on the location. To celebrate the launch, Popeyes has announced several "DISScount codes" that appear to take aim at its biggest chicken wing competitors: STOPWINGS, NOTTHATWILD, OPENSUNDAY, and ONLY1WINGSFLVR. Starting on Nov. 27, customers who apply these digital codes can score a free six-piece with a $10 minimum purchase.