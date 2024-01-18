10 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Buffalo Wings

In the land of appetizers, few are as universally beloved and widely available as Buffalo wings. Like nachos, mozzarella sticks, and onion rings, Buffalo wings are almost always an option on the appetizer menu. Whether bone-in or boneless, a juicy bite of chicken coated in buttery Buffalo sauce can serve as the perfect introduction to your meal.

The Buffalo wing, a.k.a the perfect shareable dish, got its start in Buffalo, New York. That is where Teressa Bellissimo of the Anchor Bar came up with the idea in 1964, as reported in TIME Magazine). The flagship sauce is made up of a few basic ingredients—melted butter, hot sauce, and red pepper—and for six decades, the Buffalo wing has found itself on countless menus across the nation.

Whether you prefer your Buffalo wings bone-in or boneless, many chain restaurants include the popular dish on their menus. These range from fast-food establishments where you are most likely to order your wings to-go to sit-down chains where you can enjoy a plate of Buffalo wings while watching a sporting event on a wide-screen TV.

Wingstop

Per Item (1 bone-in wing with Original Hot sauce) : 90 calories, 5 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 230 mg sodium, 0 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 10 g protein

The fast-casual chain Wingstop has amassed a loyal fan following for its tasty chicken wings, bone-in or boneless. There are more than a dozen sauces to try, including its Original Hot, described on the menu as "full of heat and tang." It's the kind of balance that you would want to find in a serving of Buffalo wings. Our recent review of Wingstop notes that the wings tossed in Original Hot sauce "are the real deal," with the author saying, "I completely understand why, of all the wing chains, this one gets top marks, especially with chefs. I would put these up against my favorite indie wing spot any day."

Buffalo Wild Wings

Per Order (6 traditional wings with Original Buffalo sauce) : 540 calories, 35 g fat (10 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 1,030 mg sodium, 1 g carbs (1 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 53 g protein

If you want a no-frills sports bar with solid, reliable wings, Buffalo Wild Wings is likely not too far from where you live. With more than 1,200 locations in the United States, B-Dubs has become the local neighborhood spot for a plate of wings and a crisp, cold beer to watch the game. Its lineup of 26 signature sauces and dry rubs includes its Original Buffalo, which can be tossed in traditional or boneless chicken wings, along with cauliflower wings. The Hot Buffalo adds more kick.

If you want things to be a little more spicy, opt for the Wild sauce, which uses its Original Buffalo and cranks up the heat. One Redditor said, "Wild is my favorite spicy Buffalo sauce…I'll always keep a bottle of that sauce on hand at home."

Dave & Buster's

Per order (Traditional Wings) : 866 calories, 47 g fat (13 g saturated fat), 3,247 mg sodium, 25 g carbs (5 g fiber, 8 g sugar), 80 g protein

Hungry for some food but also have an itch to play a round of Skee-Ball? At Dave & Buster's, you don't have to pick between the two. The restaurant and arcade combo has a robust food menu to keep everyone satisfied while you work towards your ticket goal to win that prize. To start, customers can order a plate of bone-in or boneless wings tossed in Classic Buffalo.

Chili's

Per order (8 count of bone-in wings with Buffalo sauce) : 645 calories, 39 g fat (6 g saturated fat), 2,510 mg sodium, 2 g carbs (0 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 72 g protein

Chili's may best be known for its margaritas and baby back ribs, but if you peruse its menu, you'll discover that there's something for just about every palate. Looking for a little heat? Start your order off with bone-in or boneless wings tossed in your choice of up to two flavors. That can include a classic Buffalo sauce, along with a side of french fries and house-made ranch dressing for dipping.

BJ's Brewhouse

Per Order (bone-in wings with Tatonka Stout Buffalo sauce) : 901 calories, 60 g fat (11 g saturated fat), 7,897 mg sodium, 37 g carbs (2 g fiber, 13 g sugar), 52 g protein

Before diving into a deep-dish pizza at BJ's Brewhouse, start with an order of BJ's bone-in wings with Tatonka Stout Buffalo sauce. The dish starts with slow-roasted bone-in chicken, which is then tossed in BJ's own Buffalo sauce and comes with a side of celery sticks and ranch dressing for dipping. Boneless wings are also available. It's a solid app, with a Tripadvisor reviewer recommending the Buffalo Wings after a visit. Another Tripadvisor user shared, "Being from Buffalo, we know our wings! These were some of the tastiest wings we had ever had." The user did mention preferring the wings to be extra crispy, but if that detail doesn't bother you, you can't go wrong with an order of BJ's bone-in wings.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Applebee's

Per serving (Double Crunch bone-in wings with classic hot Buffalo sauce) : 790 calories, 130 g fat (35 g saturated fat, 3 g trans fat), 4,640 mg sodium, 8 g carbs (2 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 60 g protein

The Double Crunch bone-in wings at Applebee's are the best of both worlds. The chicken is twice battered and fried, giving diners the flavor of a boneless wing while maintaining the same structural integrity of a bone-in wing. Applebee's also offers boneless wings if that's how you roll. No matter what kind of wing you order, there are several sauces available, but many stick to the classic hot Buffalo sauce.

A reporter for Business Insider ranked both the bone-in and boneless wings as the top two appetizers on the menu at Applebee's, both of which were ordered with a Buffalo sauce included. The writer gave the restaurant chain props for being generous with the sauce as well as serving a Buffalo sauce that offered a nice balance of heat.

TGI Fridays

Per serving (without dressing) : 620 calories, 57 g fat (17 g saturated fat), 2,660 mg sodium, 0 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 34 g protein

Head to your local TGI Fridays, and you'll find a plate of traditional wings with your choice of sauce, which includes Frank's RedHot Buffalo, on the appetizer menu. The wings have been a staple on the TGI Fridays menu for years. And with promotions like 50-cent wings on Mondays, they are too good to pass up.

One fan shared on Tripadvisor, "I ordered the Buffalo Wings and they never disappoint me; full of flavor, cooked to perfection, and have a little bite to it." The wings at TGI Fridays have become so popular that you can buy TGI Fridays-branded wings in the freezer aisle at the grocery store. One Redditor recommended the flavor, especially for those who prefer a milder Buffalo sauce.

Wings and Rings

Per order (10-piece Traditional Wings with medium Buffalo sauce) : 882 calories, 76 g fat (15 g saturated fat), 2,469 mg sodium, 0 g carbs (t0k g fiber, 0 g sugar), 37 g protein

Wings and Rings is a regional chain with locations in Texas, Ohio, and Kentucky, though you can find a few scattered around the rest of the country in states including California and Florida. As the name implies, Wings and Rings specializes in chicken wings and onion rings, though its menu also includes everything from salads to burgers. Its traditional wings can be tossed in more than a dozen different sauces and three dry rubs, each with varying levels of heat you can fine-tune to your liking. Its classic Buffalo sauce makes the perfect accompaniment.

Hooters

Per Order (10 Hooters-Style Original Wings with Medium Buffalo sauce) : 1,090 calories, 71 g fat (14 g saturated fat), 1,230 mg sodium, 28 g carbs (9 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 75 g protein

Not only is Hooters known nationwide for its female wait staff in skintight clothing, but it is also heralded for its fan-favorite chicken wings. Among the choices are Hooters original style wings and boneless wings, along with more than a dozen sauces. Its traditional Buffalo sauce packs a "hot" level of heat, but mild and medium options are available as well. One Redditor notes that the wings are the real reason to dine at Hooters, sharing that "they have the best chicken wings on the planet." Another Redditor believes that the wings are the real standout on the menu, adding, "As cliché as it sounds, the wings at Hooters are pretty fantastic."

Zaxby's

Per Order (5 traditional wings with Buffalo Garlic Blaze) : 440 calories, 29 g fat (7 g saturated fat), 1,820 mg sodium, 2 g carbs (0 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 43 g protein

If there is a fast-food chain that knows a thing or two about chicken wings, it's Zaxby's. The chain offers boneless wings along with its traditional wings, both with an array of sauces. Order them with medium-heat Buffalo Garlic Blaze, which strikes the right balance for heat lovers out there. If the spice teeters on the high end for you, reach for that slice of Texas toast to cool your palate.