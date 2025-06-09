I Tried the New Popeyes Chicken Wraps and They Beat Chick-fil-A

It’s been a wild week in the fast food world with Popeyes and McDonald’s both announcing seriously exciting new menu additions: Chicken Wraps. On Monday, the Louisiana-inspired fried chicken chain dropped the surprise item category Popeyes Chicken Wraps. The following day, McDonald’s shared the release date for the highly anticipated return of Snack Wraps. As a food writer, I got early word about the Popeyes Wraps and have spent about a week fantasizing about them. The day they dropped, I walked into my local Popeyes and ordered one of each: Classic, Spicy, and Honey Mustard. I can confirm, they are basically the best chicken wraps in the world.

What Are Popeyes Chicken Wraps

Before I tell you what they taste like, one of the best things about Popeyes Chicken Wraps is that they are designed to be eaten on the go. The campaign surrounding them is genius, depicting people in their cars and on road trips enjoying the hand-sized, thoughtfully wrapped meal in a tortilla. I also like that they are $3.99, which falls within the snack-type price range. I actually ate mine while driving, still somewhat in the wrapper, and it was easy to eat without making a mess. You can also order as a combo meal with a side and drink.

Popeyes Classic Chicken Wrap

I first tried the Classic Chicken Wrap, which may have been my favorite. With the OG, you really get to experience the explosion of flavors and freshness that these wraps serve up. The crispy-on-the-outside, tender-on-the-inside chicken tenders are perfectly seasoned and complemented with fresh lettuce, shredded cheese, crunchy barrel-cured pickles, and classic mayo, which brings all the flavors together in the most perfect way. All of this is wrapped in a biscuit-inspired warm tortilla. I was shocked by how high-quality and fresh-tasting the wrap is, thinking to myself: How can this be fast food?

Popeyes Spicy Chicken Wrap

Next, I tried the Spicy Chicken Wrap. Full disclaimer: I do not gravitate toward a lot of heat. Luckily, there didn’t seem to be too much of the spicy sauce in the wrap. (If you like things on the hotter side, I would consider asking for extra sauce on the side.) While delicious, I feel like the added heat took away from the deliciousness of the wrap, but that’s my personal preference and I sort of feel that way about any spicy meal.

Popeyes Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap

Finally, I sank my teeth into the Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap. This is my second favorite of the trio. The sweetness of the honey mustard enhanced the tartness and dill nature of the pickles. If you enjoy Chick-fil-A sauce on your fried chicken sandwiches, you will appreciate this flavor wrap.

The Blueberry Lemonade Is Also Next-Level Delicious

Frozen Blueberry Lemonade

Popeyes also dropped a new lemonade flavor for summer: Blueberry Lemonade. I ordered this to wash down the wraps, opting for the frozen version. It was an absolute treat, basically a blueberry lemonade slushie, sweet but just tart enough. They also have a regular Blueberry Lemonade, Blueberry Cane Sweet Tea, and Blueberry Unsweet Tea.

Final Verdict: Popeyes Chicken Wraps Are a Must-Order

Popeyes Chicken Wraps are a must-order. Even my ex-husband agrees. When he came to pick up my children, I gave him one to try, and he was also shocked by how delicious they are, even when cold. I recommend ordering one of each so you can sample each flavor profile and find your favorite. If you order a la carte, two of these will fill you up as a meal.