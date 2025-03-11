Popeyes Just Released Its Famous Sauces in Grocery Stores for the First Time

Once upon a time, if you had a favorite condiment at your go-to fast food restaurant, you would have to stock up on the little packets and containers every visit. However, most brands smartened up and recognized the demand for sauces, dressings, and other accoutrements, bottling them up and retailing them in restaurants and major grocery stores. If you are a fan of Popeyes, brace yourself for the latest news from the Louisiana Fried Chicken restaurant: Soon, you will be able to douse food at home with your favorite Popeyes sauces.

On March 15 Popeyes Sauces Will Sell at Major Grocery Stores

On March 15, two popular Popeyes sauces will be available at a nearby grocery store. Today, the brand announced that it has bottled two fan favorites in 18-ounce bottles and will sell them at major retailers, including Albertsons, Kroger, Food Lion, Walmart, and Amazon.

Blackened Ranch

The first sauce Popeyes is selling at grocery stores is Blackened Ranch, "a savory blackened seasoning blend with creamy buttermilk ranch," the company explains in the press release. The sauce pairs well with everything from chicken nuggets to French fries and, of course, wings (and here are the ones worth trying FYI!)6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sweet Heat

Because spicy is one of this year's hottest fast food trends, it isn't surprising that Sweet Heat is Popeyes's second bottled launch. A "sweet honey with a spicy dash of Aleppo pepper hot sauce" is similar to a ​​Thai sweet and spicy chili sauce and will liven up chicken or spicy shrimp.

4 Chefs Reveal the #1 Condiment They Can't Live Without

In May, Mardi Gras Mustard Will Launch

You must wait until May to bring Mardi Gras Mustard home in a bottle. The "creamy creole mustard mixed with the bold burn of horseradish" is a stone-ground mustard filled with flavorful seeds and a zest of horseradish. The bold and creamy sauce will elevate your protein, whether it's chicken or shrimp.

Popeyes Is "Reminding Guests What Makes Popeyes So Special"

Popeyes is attempting to reinvigorate the brand, reporting comparable sales decreased by 3.8% and net restaurant growth up 3.6% during the third quarter of 2024. Restaurant Brands International CEO Josh Kobza attributed the decline to a lack of value menu items. "We've reoriented our marketing strategy to better align with the needs of consumers today, while reminding guests what makes Popeyes so special," he said, per Restaurant Dive. "We know we need to provide better value, which we can deliver through better price points and a better experience."