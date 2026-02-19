5 Popular Breakfast Cereals That Shoppers Say Don’t Taste the Same Anymore

Shoppers say these cereals taste different than they used to.

Cereal is still one of the most popular, if not the most popular choice for breakfast, but some shoppers are noticing their favorite childhood cereals just don’t taste the same as they used to. Maybe the quality has dipped or recipes have changed for the worst on once-staple items, resulting in a disappointing breakfast or snack. So which products don’t taste the same anymore? Here are five cereals customers are disappointed by.

Honey Nut Cheerios

Some shoppers believe the taste and texture of Honey Nut Cheerios has changed. “I just opened a box and they look more glazed but it’s sweeter like sugar and less like honey. I’m eating them dry. Is it the tariffs?” one said. “Honey Nut Cheerios used to be lovely. Now they taste like paper,” another said.

Kix Berry Berry Cereal

Kix Berry Berry Cereal has taken a dip in quality, customers say. “The worst offender for me was Berry Berry Kix,” one shopper complained. “When they switched from the little berry shaped things to regular Kix shaped pieces. The flavor got completely bland.”

Count Chocula

Shoppers are convinced Count Chocula doesn’t taste the same anymore. “I used to love Count Chocula. Not anymore,” one Redditor said. “It was my favorite cereal when I was a kid so I bought it recently and it’s disgusting now. Threw it away after three scoops,” another agreed.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Corn Pops

Corn Pops are different now, some people complain. “Corn Pops… They haven’t been the same since they got rid of the foil bag,” one shopper said. “We got a box awhile back and they tasted weird and then went stale and lost any semblance of their crunchy ‘pop’ in a only few days!” another commented.

Cocoa Puffs

Cocoa Puffs don’t taste the same, some consumers say. “They’ve cheapened some of them so much that I can’t even tolerate them anymore… Like Cocoa Puffs. And that was my favorite cereal as a kid!!!” one sad shopper said. “OMG!! Isn’t that the TRUTH!!! Cocoa puffs have ZERO taste now!! There is no ‘chocolatey’ flavor any more, and there hasn’t been for a while! SO SAD!” another agreed.