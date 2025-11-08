7 Best New Cereals Hitting Shelves That Breakfast Fans Will Love

Some people eat cereal every morning, while others, like me, consider it more of a dessert. And, some opt to eat it in a bowl of milk, while others snack on it right out of the box. Whatever your relationship is with it, most of us can agree that there is something unique and extra special about cereal, which makes it deserving of an entire aisle at the grocery store. Cereal fanatics will be excited to learn that there will be a bunch of new offerings coming to a store near you. “You might want to sit down before looking at these new cereal and granola releases,” Snackolator shared in a recent Instagram post, adding, “this is an AMAZING group of new releases!” According to the blogger, “It’s all arriving in January (likely late December).” Here are the 7 best new cereals hitting shelves very soon

Dark Chocolate Reese’s Puffs

The first cereal to hit shelves is Dark Chocolate Reese’s Puffs. “New Reese’s Puffs Dark Chocolate is heading to major stores in January 2026. It appears to have a mix of Reese’s Puffs with a new dark chocolate coating,” blogger Markie Devo wrote in a Facebook post.

Banana Caramel Cheerios

Banana Caramel Cheerios are coming back. “The caramel flavor was a bit stronger than the banana but the sweetness levels weren’t too much for either. I liked to have a bowl with some of the chocolate Cheerios mixed in for something different. Definitely on my rebuy list,” a shopper wrote a few years ago when they were available.

Ghost Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Ghost Cinnamon Toast Crunch protein cereal is also coming back after a limited run over the summer. However, people were divided about the return. “Ghost Protein Cinnamon Toast Crunch is so cursed,” one person commented. “I had the Ghost Cereal and was NOT a fan… I ate like two bowls worth and threw it out,” another added.

Confetti Cheerios

Confetti Cheerios is also launching, and people are excited. “The confetti cheerios look sooooooo good,” one shopper wrote.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Peanut Butter

Shoppers seemed to be the most excited about Cinnamon Toast Crunch Peanut Butter. “YES PB CTC🔥🔥🔥,” one commented. “They might be onto something with that Cinnamon Toast Crunch Peanut Butter ❤️❤️😋😋😋,” another added. “They had that out years ago and it was good,” a third said. “I have been WAITING years for that PB Toast Crunch. It’s finally coming back!!!!!” yet another chimed in.

Cheerios Granola Honey Nut and Chocolate

Another cereal sparking interest is a favorite cereal in granola form, Cheerios Granola Honey Nut and Chocolate. “Cheerios granola is intriguing,” one commented.

Motts Very Berry Motts Apple Cinnamon

And, a popular applesauce brand is also launching two new cereals: Motts Very Berry and Motts Apple Cinnamon. “Mott’s is doing cereal?! I love their tomato juice,” one person commented.