4 Popular Snack Brands Cutting Prices Up to 15% in the U.S. Right Now

Lay’s, Doritos and more are dropping prices up to 15%.

Every time I visit the grocery store, it seems like everything is getting more expensive. Due to regular old inflation and tariff pressure over the past year, everything from staples like milk and eggs to snacks and frozen foods is more expensive than it was a few years ago. PepsiCo Foods, formerly Frito-Lay, is here to ease the pain of grocery store bills just a little bit. In an epic announcement, the food giant dropped some major news: it is cutting prices on some of its most popular snacks by up to 15 percent.

After customer feedback that snack prices had gotten too high, PepsiCo executives decided to lower them. And no, portion size, quality, or flavor isn’t being impacted as a result.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“We’ve spent the past year listening closely to consumers, and they’ve told us they’re feeling the strain,” Rachel Ferdinando, CEO of PepsiCo Foods U.S., said in a statement. “People shouldn’t have to choose between great taste and staying within their budget.”

If you don’t see the price drop on the shelves of your local grocery store, blame the store. The company asserts that these are suggested price reductions set by the company, but final shelf prices are actually determined by the retailer.

The confirmed snacks receiving price cuts are Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, and Tostitos.

How are customers responding to the news? Instead of rejoicing, many aren’t buying into the price drops, throwing around terms like “shrinflation,” and insinuating the move is “too little, too late,” and likely to try and stir up more business as customers have abandoned the name brands for store brands or cut down snacking in general.

“I don’t think they are doing this out of the kindness of their hearts. They are feeling the strain. I buy store brand or nothing at all when it comes to these items. I guess they are finally feeling the strain after gouging us for the past few years,” one Redditor says. “Nope. And after the SNAP cuts they are losing A LOT of money so they were likely forced to do this. And yes like others have said shrinkflation will 100% take effect,” another agrees.

“Yeah sometimes when I’m going to grab a bag of chips, I see the $6.99 price tag and I just say no. Either I go with a store brand or just skip out for a cheaper snack. I rarely buy name brand snacks recently unless they are on sale,” a third says.