5 Potbelly Sandwiches Shoppers Keep Ordering

Since first opening in Chicago back in 1977, Potbelly has exploded with 445 locations across the U.S. The iconic neighborhood shop is known for freshly made sandwiches with quality ingredients, hand dipped shakes and a nostalgic deli-like environment, which provides a quirky charm customers love. While the chain is highly praised for its delicious selection of items, a few sandwiches stand out as all-time customer favorites. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to the menu, some items consistently earn praise. Here’s five Potbelly sandwiches that customers can’t get enough of.

A Wreck

Nutrition : per serving

Calories : 650

Fat : 28g (Saturated fat: 11g)

Sodium : 1,730mg

Carbs : 65g (Fiber: 4g , Sugar: 4g)

Made with Turkey breast, hickory smoked ham, Angus roast beef, salami, and Swiss cheese, A Wreck is one of the most buzzed about sandwiches. One Redditor wrote, “A Wreck toasted up with all the toppings (plus avocado too) is my go-to sandwich at Potbelly. Never disappoints!” A second wrote, ” I ordered a big Wreck, add bacon. It was right on! The peppers were just the right amount of spice! I’ll be back for more!”

The Mediterranean

Nutrition : per serving

Calories : 543

Fat : 15 g (Saturated fat: 5g)

Sodium : 1,775mg

Carbs : 72g (Fiber: 10g , Sugar: 0g)

The Mediterranean includes grilled chicken with feta cheese, artichoke hearts, cucumbers, roasted red peppers and the must-have signature hot pepper hummus. It’s one of the go-tos on the menu. A customer wrote on Reddit, “Their Mediterranean sub is one of my top 5 sandwiches. I enjoy all of their subs; they use decent bread and ingredients. Their soups and salads are good as well.” Another simply wrote, “I love their Mediterranean sandwich.”

Chicken Salad

Nutrition : per serving

Calories : 760

Fat : 38g (Saturated fat: 10g)

Sodium : 950mg

Carbs : 64g (Fiber: 6g , Sugar: 3g)

Sure, you can easily make a chicken salad sandwich at home, but Potbelly’s serves an elevated version that is “fire,” according to customers. One diner wrote on Reddit, “Their chicken salad sandwich is 🔥 A little mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles 🤤” Another shared, “Their chicken salad sandwich is my go to. Great bread. Might get a soup or salad on the side. Haven’t had one in a year or 2 though without a local spot. Overall, my opinion is a strong yes.”

BLTA

Nutrition : per serving

Calories : 680

Fat : 31g (Saturated fat: 9g)

Sodium : 1,580mg

Carbs : 73g (Fiber: 10g , Sugar: 4g)

A bacon, tomato, lettuce and avocado is a classic and Potbelly gets it right, according to Redditors. One person wrote, “Potbelly has the best bacon of any sandwich chain. Really smokey, peppery, could sometimes be a bit crispier – but if I’m craving a club or BLT it’s Potbelly just for the flavor.” A second responded and shared, “I agree. I normally don’t go for bacon at most fast food chains due to the lack in quality, but I saw they cook the bacon in house at PB so decided to give it a try and have been a fan since.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Italian

Nutrition : per serving

Calories : 770

Fat : 44g (Saturated fat: 15g)

Sodium : 2,210mg

Carbs : 63g (Fiber: 4g , Sugar: 4g)

The Italian features all the Italian meat you’d want stuffed in a sandwich–think salami, pepperoni, capicola ham, mortadella sausage plus provolone cheese. “Best sandwich I’ve had in a very long time,” one Yelp reviewer wrote. “Potbelly has left me spoiled. I won’t be able to visit their competitors. I got the Italian on flatbread with Mayo, hot peppers and Italian seasonings. Putting the sandwiches under the broiler makes them hot and toasty. The cheese was melty and gooey and delicious. If the Italian meats wasn’t enough, the hot peppers gave it a good kick. It was a really tasty sandwich.”