I Tried 10 Potbelly Sandwiches & the Best Was a Meat Lover's Dream

Founded in 1977 in Chicago, Potbelly has become one of America's fastest-growing sandwich chains. Standing at over 430 locations strong, it focuses on slinging toasted subs and spinning creamy milkshakes made with 100% real ice cream. But, before we get too deep into the world of this hunger-squashing company, it's probably best to address the fact that its name doesn't directly refer to the rotund belly one may acquire from eating an entire submarine sandwich–though you shouldn't be surprised if a double entendre is at play here.

No, the chain was actually named after potbelly stoves, known for their round appearance. The shop started out as an antique store where the owner refurbished these old stoves. Later, sandwiches were thrown into the mix to boost business, because what better combination is there than antiques and sammies? Today, the subs draw customers in from around the country, but the potbelly stove remains the company's proud symbol, evoking a sense of warmth and coziness at each of its locations.

As you can imagine, Potbelly's lineup of sandwiches is now stacked with a little bit of something for everyone, from vegetarian options to elaborate deli meat creations and even meatball subs. To get a taste of what the shop is serving up, I recently tried 10 of its most popular choices. I ordered each one "skinny," the smallest sample size, and made just a few customizations as Potbelly follows a more DIY topping model. Then I ranked each sub in descending order, starting with those that didn't stand out and counting down to the tastiest and toastiest.

Veggie Melt

Nutrition :

Skinny w/Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle (Per 1 Order)

Calories : 450

Fat : 20 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 690 mg

Carbs : 61 g carbs (8 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 22 g protein

Unless you opt for something basic like a grilled cheese or PB&J (yes, this is a Potbelly special), the Veggie Melt is going to be your only vegetarian option on the chain's menu. Other subs can be customized down to a vegetarian status, but this is the only one made without meat in mind. It compensates with three kinds of cheese including Swiss, cheddar, and provolone, satisfying its "melt" categorization. Mushrooms and fresh-sliced avocado are automatically piled on and I also rounded it out with lettuce, tomato, and pickle as all three are shown on the sandwich's online picture. The smallest skinny size came out to $6.09.

The look: A sub sans meat is an unusual site. It looks like something essential was missed on the assembly line, leaving behind only a mess of accompaniments like a bed of lettuce shreds, tomatoes, one skinny pickle slice, and the occasional haphazard grilled mushroom. Everything is bound together by a sludge of white and orange cheeses and encased in an extra toasty multigrain roll.

The taste: Like a salad on crusty bread, and not a very tasty one at that. Between the tomatoes, lettuce, avocado, and even the rare mushrooms flavor is a scarce resource. Even the triple threat of cheeses doesn't have this sandwich's bland case, leaving a great deal riding on the thin pickle slices. Spoiler: their zing and crunch weren't quite enough to atone for the rest. The sub's monotone mushy texture additionally didn't help its case, leading me to the conclusion that vegetarian Potbelly-goers would be better off with something like a cut-and-dry PB&J.

Chicken Salad

Nutrition :

Skinny w/Lettuce & Tomato (Per 1 Order)

Calories : 520

Fat : 24 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 630 mg

Carbs : 48 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 29 g

I have, in fact, dipped my toe into Potbelly's tuna salad offering before, walking away unimpressed and pining for something with a bit more character. However, I didn't let this experience cloud my view of the chicken salad sub and came in anxious to try a new version of one of my favorite fresh sammies. Made up of all-white meat chicken, chopped celery, and a secret sauce the salad portion is the obvious frontman but it's joined by provolone cheese and, in my order, lettuce and tomato as well for a sprinkle of color. The skinny sub on multigrain bread cost me $5.99.

The look: Given the uneven ratio of dry bread to chicken salad, my confidence was shaken from the start. The gloopy mixture itself, though, appeared to be up to snuff and I was happy with my decision to spruce it up with some veggies. Imagine the sad little sub it would be without them.

The taste: Yet again, Potbelly let me down flavor-wise. I would bet anything that the "secret sauce" of the chicken salad is just a diluted mayonnaise, landing the entire jumble somewhere between creamy and soggy. Plump and juicy, the chicken didn't offend. But, unfortunately, it was a victim of fowl play as no other ingredients came to its aid to increase its delectability. As I chewed, it was my kingdom for some grapes, chopped pecans, or even just good ol' salt and pepper to liven it up. If anything, the brittle wheat bread also derogated from the overall taste and the lettuce and tomato turned out to be nonstarters. If you're going to order this chicken-based sub, learn from my mistakes and top it with something with more influence like pungent onions or hot peppers. Your taste buds will thank you.

Mediterranean

Nutrition :

Skinny (Per 1 Order)

Calories : 440

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 1,050 mg

Carbs : 55 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 35 g

Like the two before it, the Mediterranean sub at Potbelly comes on multigrain bread. But, unlike those options, I ordered this one as is with no vegetable additions. It was already stacked high on its own, featuring all-natural grilled chicken, feta cheese, zesty hummus, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, and cucumbers. The skinny rang up at $6.99.

The look: There's no order to this sandwich. Tiny feta cubes adhere to one side of the bread and orange hummus to the other. All other ingredients including white chicken hunks, infrequent red peppers, cucumbers, and one artichoke heart are simply tangled up in the center.

The taste: The entire sub has an earthy, hay-like smell to it–what I assume to be a byproduct of the artichoke. Luckily, this aroma doesn't carry over into the taste. Instead, the zesty hummus provides the lion's share of flavor with a mild spice kick. Cucumbers add some crunch and the feta provides a creamy tang in nearly every bite. Chicken, however, is not available in each mouthful–a shame because it seems to be the only ingredient capable of leveling out the dry and dominating bread. More poultry and a heftier smear of hummus could have made a Mediterranean Sea-sized difference here.

Avo Turkey

Nutrition :

Skinny w/Lettuce, Tomato, Light Mayo (Per Order)

Calories : 520

Fat : 24 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 1,130 mg

Carbs : 53 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 30 g

Our first true deli sub is the Avo Turkey. As one would guess it is comprised of both hand-sliced turkey breast and fresh-sliced avocado. What the title doesn't tell you though, is that Swiss cheese is also involved as well as cucumbers. I also tacked on lettuce, tomato slices, and a light slather of mayonnaise to the $6.99 skinny sandwich–it just felt natural.

The look: A handsome hoagie. The thick-carved turkey sits at the bottom of the wheat roll while the green veggies and pale red tomatoes create a colorful display on top.

The taste: Simple yet lackluster. At first, I was turned off by the lukewarm and slightly slimy turkey–likely heated up while sprawled out adjacent to the toasted bun. The taste, though, ended up being rather pleasant. The avocado, tomato, and cucumbers bring freshness to the table, but as was the case with the chicken salad, something like onion would be a nice touch to brighten it up. After this sub, I also realized that all sandwiches served on multigrain bread landed in my bottom four. I couldn't decide if that was a coincidence or not…

A Wreck

Nutrition :

Skinny w/Lettuce, Tomato, Light Mayo (Per 1 Order)

Calories : 540

Fat : 28 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 1,240 mg

Carbs : 48 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 28 g

The "A Wreck" sandwich is a signature at Potbelly and is what the chain calls a "meaty fan favorite." Even the $6.69 skinny version comes with four (yes, that's right, four) different kinds of meat including turkey breast, hickory smoked ham, Angus roast beef, and salami. Swiss cheese slices accompany all the beef, poultry, and pork, and once again I freestyled just a bit by adding on lettuce, tomato, and another light helping of mayo.

The look: It doesn't look like a wreck. It's actually quite orderly. The meats are all neatly stratified with ham and turkey representing at the top and salami and roast beef at the bottom. Lettuce and tomato were then tucked into the middle.

The taste: It's obvious there are quite a few meat types competing for attention, but they all play fairly. In some bites, roast beef breaks through as the main character and in others, a combo of salami and ham takes the reigns. However, even with all that going on, it's not as meaty as you would think since each variety is available in just a thin slice. The sandwich offers a decent flavor all around–veggies included–it's just nothing outstanding. I will say, though, that the white bread was noticeably more agreeable than the multigrain, still crispy on the edges but soft and chewy in the middle.

BLTA

Nutrition :

Skinny w/Light Mayo (Per 1 Order)

Calories : 510

Fat : 27 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 960 mg

Carbs : 50 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 21 g

Potbelly serves up a BLT with a twist. Don't worry lettuce, tomato, and bacon (applewood-smoked bacon, to be exact) remain in their rightful place. The modification has to do with the "A" at the end, which stands for avocado. With all four of these components compiled onto white bread, the skinny sub lands at a price of $6.69, and I also added on just a smidge of the BLT's favorite condiment: mayonnaise.

The look: Concerning. The three bulky bacon strips appear to be burned to a crisp. Shredded lettuce, avocado slices, and tomatoes do nothing to conceal their blackened edges.

The taste: A classic case of don't judge a book by its cover because this may just be the most palatable fast-food bacon I have ever had. It's peppery and charred on the perimeter in the best way. At its core, it's just fatty enough to melt in your mouth without being offputting. The auxiliary ingredients are just that: auxiliary. They're really just there to support the bacon, and that was A-okay with me. The only downside is that everything still becomes stifled by the bread's stocky nature.

Grilled Chicken Club

Nutrition :

Skinny w/Lettuce, Tomato, Light Mayo (Per 1 Order)

Calories : 550

Fat : 24 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 1,100 mg

Carbs : 48 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 38 g

All-natural grilled chicken meets applewood-smoked bacon and cheddar cheese on this Potbelly chicken club. It's pictured on the chain's website with nearly every topping available from pickles to hot peppers. But, I kept things standard with a trusty and not terribly influential trio of lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise. I paid $6.99 for a skinny size of the double meat special.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The look: If you remember from the Meditteranean sub, Potbelly's grilled chicken doesn't look like the grill-marked pieces shown online. In real life, they look like they could have been boiled instead. But, at least they're coated in mayo and cheese in this sandwich to make up for it. They are also accompanied by just one long slice of bacon which is camouflaged by a heap of lettuce shreds.

The taste: Despite its non-grilled nature the chicken is juicy, appetizing, and present in an acceptable amount, making this sandwich far more substantial than the Mediterranean with chicken. Much to my dismay, the bacon doesn't seem to be the same as the crave-able strips on the BLTA, though. It's much flimsier with a ham-like consistency and lacks those peppery fringes. It does, however, permeate the entire sandwich with a subtle yet distinct smokey taste, so it halfway serves its purpose. All things considered, I would give the sub a thumbs up. It's hearty. The cheddar and mayo offer mild and creamy notes. And, the lettuce and tomato round it out with a touch of freshness.

Mama's Meatball

Nutrition :

Skinny (Per 1 Order)

Calories : 620

Fat : 31 g (Saturated Fat: 13 g)

Sodium : 1,380 mg

Carbs : 55 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 29 g

It doesn't get more Italian-American than a messy meatball sub. Potbelly's rendition of the classic, lovingly called Mama's Meatball sandwich, starts with homestyle beef and pork meatballs. These are then topped with marinara sauce, provolone cheese, and a sprinkle of Italian seasoning. I didn't dare tinker with this finely crafted recipe and paid $6.69 for the skinny.

The look: Three meatballs seem customary for a sub. But, I didn't expect them to be severed in half like they were. I also didn't expect such a measly amount of sauce or the cheese to be underneath the meatballs rather than blanketed on top.

The taste: The meatballs could stand alone–just like soul food straight from Nonna's kitchen. Each sphere is formed well with a great moisture-filled texture and a superb homemade, lightly seasoned flavor to match. My one request is more sauce and cheese, please. In mouthfuls with all three, the sandwich is near perfection. The marinara presents a thick, gloopy texture with a bright herb-filled palate and cheese simply elevates most things it touches, nuff said. Without a sufficient amount of both of these components, though, the sub comes off just a hair dry between all the meat and bread.

Italian

Skinny w/Lettuce, Tomato, Oil, Vinegar (Per 1 Order)

Calories : 550

Fat : 31 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 1,470 mg

Carbs : 47 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 24 g protein

The Italian iteration is the kind of sandwich you can count on at any reputable sub shop. Even if it's not on the menu, the sandwich makers behind the counter can likely create one for you off the cuff. A collection of deli meats leads the charge, and at Potbelly the combo of choice includes salami, old-world capicola, pepperoni, and mortadella. Provolone is a given and I also embellished the skinny sandwich with lettuce, tomato, oil, and red wine vinegar for $6.69.

The look: Nothing terribly special. The four meats appear to be on the scanty side with only a few dark pink slices visibly resting on the bread. Lettuce and tomato are cluttered in between and my local location went light on the oil and vinegar.

The taste: This coalition of meats is superior. The savory quartet flows together seamlessly–much better than the four thrown together for the Wreck sandwich. Each one complements the next and as you munch tastes of saltiness, smokiness, and just the right amount of fattiness come to light, and all set against the backdrop of a toasty yet doughy white-bread bun. The garnishes are really just there for good measure and to add some bulk while the oil and vinegar dyad create a more succulent and flavor-diverse environment.

Pizza Melt

Nutrition :

Skinny (Per 1 Order)

Calories : 520

Fat : 24 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 1,590 mg

Carbs : 52 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 26 g

After the Veggie Melt miss, I was reluctant to unwrap this last sub. But, had higher hopes give the fact that its ingredient list is wildly different. This one goes all out in the meat department throwing on pepperoni, old-world capicola, and meatball crumbles. Everything is then covered in marinara, provolone cheese, and Italian seasoning. Plus, don't forget the mushrooms–the sandwich's only ingredient crossover with the Veggie Melt. The skinny sub costs $6.69.

The look: Again Potbelly, where's all the sauce? There's barely enough to make a red stain on the white bread. The remaining ingredients are ample though. The sandwich is packed with the trio of meats and there are just enough mushrooms and cheese to go around.

The taste: The pizza essence is palpable and I couldn't help but be reminded of the everything pie at my favorite hometown pizza joint. The pepperonis and ground meatballs make for a great matchup and the cheese surrounds them with its creamy, buttery presence. Italian seasonings give it an herb-y boost and, for me, the mushrooms are a key piece of the puzzle–if you're not a fan though they can easily be axed. It's meaty, overloaded with complex umami tastes, fulfilling, and, most importantly, nostalgically comforting. Do I still think it needs more bright tomato sauce? Yes. I understand that Potbelly wouldn't want to make it soggy, but also don't be stingy. At the end of the day, though, even this case of marinara gone missing didn't stifle the sub's enjoyability.

