Prego Just Launched 5 New Pasta Sauces in Cheesy New Flavors

Italian-American brand Prego just announced the launch of five delicious new pasta sauces cheese-lovers will go nuts for. The new sauces are part of the Prego ® Creamy Tomato Sauces & Prego ® Cheese Sauces line up, perfect for making sauce, dips, or even just for drizzling on food. "Made with real ingredients including fresh cream and cheddar cheese, these versatile sauces can be used to create a variety of family-friendly recipes. Make mac & cheese in just 10 minutes with only two ingredients…it's even easier than the boxed version and better quality too!" the company says. So what's available from the new savory, creamy lineup? Here's what fans can expect.

Prego Creamy Cheddar Cheese Sauce

The Prego Creamy Cheddar Cheese Sauce is a rich, velvety cheddar sauce made with real cheese and fresh cream. "I have to confess: no matter how much I learn, Prego is still the best spaghetti sauce I've ever had," one Redditor says.

Prego Cheesy Bacon Cheddar Cheese Sauce

The Prego Cheesy Bacon Cheddar Cheese Sauce is made with real cheese, fresh cream and savory bacon. "I love bacon, so for me this might just be one of the most versatile sauces I've ever had! If you're not like me and the bacon flavor is too strong out of the jar, try mixing it with something. I added broccoli and my picky daughter gobbled up every last bite, even my mom who was visiting enjoyed it. Poured it over a grilled bbq pork tenderloin too just for fun, and that flavor combo was out of this world!" one happy customer said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Prego Creamy Tomato Sauce with Ricotta Cheese

Ricotta makes everything better, including in the Creamy Tomato Sauce with Ricotta Cheese. "Wow! Love the creamy flavor! We wanted to try something new and different and this blew our socks off. We tried it on pasta, but my wife said it also reminded her of Grotto's pizza," one fan raved.

Prego Creamy Tomato Sauce with Garlic

Much like the Tomato and Ricotta, this creamy sauce has a nice hit of garlic flavor. "Combining the creaminess of Alfredo sauce with the thick, hearty texture of tomato sauce, this creamy red sauce is a smooth and flavorful addition to any dish," the company says.

Prego Spicy Vodka Sauce

Fans of more heat will love the Prego Spicy Vodka Sauce, a red sauce with a mild kick thanks to the addition of crushed red pepper. Fans are already obsessed with the regular Vodka Sauce, so the new one is sure to be a hit. "Vodka sauce is my favorite pasta sauce, and after trying at least half a dozen different brands, this one is my second favorite," one Walmart shopper said.