I Tried the New Pringles x Miller Lite Chips and One Tastes Just Like BBQ Chicken

At some point during the summer, you will likely be at a BBQ surrounded by friends and family, enjoying ice-cold beers and lemonade, chicken and brats on the grill, and chips sitting in a bowl on the table. Can you imagine what it would be like if someone took that entire visceral experience and canned it up as food? Well, it has officially happened in one of the most unexpected food and beverage collaborations ever. Pringles joined forces with Miller Lite (yes, the beer company) to offer up the culinary, limited edition experience of the season. Pringles x Miller Lite crisps and I tried the new chip flavors first. Here is everything you need to know about them.

Pringles tapped into the beer experts at Miller Lite to introduce two first-of-its-kind chip flavors: Pringles x Miller Lite Beer Can Chicken and Pringles x Miller Lite Grilled Beer Brat.

There is no alcohol in these chips. As someone who has been sober for over 22 years, that was my first concern when the samples arrived in the mail. However, while the can clearly states, "Product does not contain alcohol," the company also wants us to know that they aren't promoting underage drinking or attempting to market toward minors. "THIS LICENSED PRODUCT IS INTENDED FOR ADULTS OF LEGAL DRINKING AGE," is printed clearly on the label.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Instead, the chips are "naturally and artificially flavored" to taste like a backyard barbeque, hoppy, malt beer and meat included; no grill is needed.

Pringles x Miller Lite Beer Can Chicken is definitely the winner over Pringles x Miller Lite Grilled Beer Brat. Full disclaimer: I would always choose beer can chicken over a brat in general, so perhaps that's why I graviated toward the chicken flavor, which definitely has a garlic and onion kick to it, alongside roasted chicken, of course. The brat crisp smells very, well, braty in my opionion with notes of black pepper, caramelized onion and brown spice, with def a hoppy undertone.

"At Pringles, we're dedicated to bringing new, unexpected flavors that both surprise and satisfy our fans' cravings to the market, no matter the occasion," Mauricio Jenkins, US Head of Marketing for Pringles, says about how the new chips came to be. "That's why we came together with the brewing geniuses at Miller Lite to bring our two iconic brands together. These crisps marry the best flavors of summer into one delicious bite that we can't wait for fans to experience. We hope the new flavors kick off grilling season on a deliciously crispy note."

"Whether or not you're a grill-master, who doesn't enjoy a beer and crisps as a summer snack?" adds Ann Legan, VP of Marketing, Miller Family of Brands. "We know fans already infuse Miller Lite's iconic flavor into grilled staples, so bringing those same flavors into an ultimate savory snack with Pringles felt like a seamless fit for fans to snack on at their backyard barbecues this summer. We hope our fans everywhere get the chance to try them."

Both flavors will be available just in time for grilling season, hitting retailers nationwide in May and will be available while supplies last.