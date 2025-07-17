7 Products Getting More Expensive as Inflation Pushes Up Prices

]Have you noticed certain groceries are a lot more expensive? The Consumer Price Index rose 2.7 percent from 2024. If new higher tariffs go into effect on August 1 between the U.S. and markets like China and the EU, consumers should expect a possible price hike on certain goods and products. “The new tariffs are another blow to any hopes for a Fed rate cut in the near term,” Kathy Jones, chief fixed-income strategist at Charles Schwab, told The New York Times. “They want to see inflation nearing the 2 percent target, and this doesn’t particularly help,” she said of the latest data. Here are seven items getting more expensive as inflation pushes up prices on everyday items.

Nonalcoholic Beverages

Nonalcoholic beverages are up 4.4%, according to CPI data. Coffee is more expensive, and could get worse with 50% tariffs against Brazil. “A tariff of this size would all but shut down that flow. Brazilian exporters won’t absorb it. U.S. roasters can’t,” senior coffee broker and consultant Michael Nugent, owner of California-based MJ Nugent & Co., told Reuters.

Red Meat

Beef prices are up 12.4% compared to 2024. “There’s plenty of alternative protein sources in terms of pork and poultry, primarily in the U.S., that consumers could turn to that are in abundant supply and relatively cheaper,” Derrell Peel, a professor in the department of agricultural economics at Oklahoma State University, told CBS MoneyWatch. “And yet beef demand has stayed remarkably robust… We’re going to be in a tight supply situation, in an elevated price situation for the next two to three years, probably to the rest of the decade.”

Restaurant Food

Full service meals and snacks away from home are up 4.0% (3.5% for limited service food and snacks). “As restaurants try to navigate the current climate, inflation and rising costs are top of mind,” Brian Koerber, principal of brand journalism and news at Toast, told USA TODAY.

Candy and Chewing Gum

Candy and chewing gum is up 8.1%, and if tariffs against the EU go into effect on August 1, prices could go up even higher. “The taxes that will be applied will increase the price for American consumers. I think they will buy about the same,” Thierry Noesen, founder of the Belvas chocolate factory in Belgium, told Euronews.

Eggs

Eggs are 23.7% more expensive than this time last year, but cheaper than last month, data shows. “There are two main drivers behind the drop in prices — abatement in the conversation about bird flu, and some seasonality in uses of eggs. Typically as we move into summer, demand for eggs soften as people shift to consuming more meat and grilling outdoors,” Brett House, an economics professor at Columbia Business School, told CBS MoneyWatch. “People aren’t making heavy breakfasts, so we don’t see demand for eggs being as strong as it typically is during the winter months.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Fish

Fish is also up 5.6% compared to 2024. “This year we have seen increasing inflationary pressure on virtually all species of seafood, whether it be simple staples like cod and haddock, to the more exclusive species like scallops and lobsters,” Laky Zervudachi from fish wholesaler Direct Seafoods tells The Telegraph. “As always, there are many factors that combine to create these increases, not least are a number of precautionary measures that have been taken by international bodies to help preserve fishing stocks around the world.”

Chicken

Chicken and other poultry is more expensive than 2024, and might get worse. Poultry prices were 2.5 percent higher in May 2025 than in May 2024 and are predicted to increase in 2025 due to strong demand amid higher prices for other animal protein products,” says the USDA. “Poultry prices are predicted to increase 2.3 percent in 2025, with a prediction interval of 0.4 to 4.2 percent.”