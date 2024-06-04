The Best Healthy New Grocery Products, According to our Editors

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

As food editors, we're fortunate to sample the latest and greatest grocery products hitting the shelves each month. This year, 2024, has introduced a remarkable array of healthy food innovations that have truly impressed us. We've tasted, tested, and are excited to share our absolute favorites with you.

So far, we've seen some fantastic new items from beloved brands like KIND, Bloom, OLIPOP, Beyond Meat, and Chosen that are already winning fans. Meanwhile, rising stars like Fishwife, Malk, and HeyDay Canning Co. are shaking up the health food scene with innovative, tasty options.

With all these exciting new choices, there's no reason to settle for a cart full of boring groceries. We've gathered our Eat This, Not That! editors' top picks for the best healthy products of 2024. From snacks that satisfy your cravings to meals that nourish your body, get ready to discover your new go-to favorites that will make healthy eating easy and fun! Read on, then check out 50 Healthiest Weight Loss Snacks on Grocery Store Shelves.

KIND Protein Max Chocolate Peanut Butter

Nutrition (Per bar) :

Calories : 250

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 200 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 20 g

"I don't usually reach for protein bars because I feel like they're often so full of added sugars, but I got so excited when I heard about the new KIND Protein Max Bars. These have only 1 gram of sugar but still pack in 9 grams of fiber and 20 grams of protein." — Samantha Boesch, Staff Editor, Healthy Eating

$22.05 at Amazon Buy Now

The 16 Healthiest Low-Sugar Protein Bars

Fishwife Albacore Tuna in Olive Oil

Nutrition (Per can, drained) :

Calories : 190

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 270 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 17 g

"Tuna sandwiches are one of my go-to lunches, and they just got a major upgrade with Fishwife's Albacore Tuna in Olive Oil. Each can is packed with a high-quality tuna filet under a glossy layer of luscious olive oil. The tuna is tender, buttery, and flakey with a flavor and texture far exceeding any canned tuna I've ever had. If you like it hot, Fishwife also has a spicy version that seasons the fish with hot paprika, cayenne, white pepper, and garlic. I made this tuna into a tuna salad with salty capers, briny olives, and sweet pickles, but you can also enjoy it on its own with chips, on a bed of lettuce with an acidic vinaigrette, or folded into lemon pasta." — Olivia Tarantino, Managing Editor

$34.00 at Amazon Buy Now

11 Best Canned Tunas on the Market, and 3 to Stay Away From

Manitoba Harvest Bioactive Fiber

Nutrition (Per 1 tbsp) :

Calories : 30

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 7 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 1 g

"I love adding a scoop of Manitoba Harvest's Bioactive Fiber to fresh fruit smoothies and a hearty bowl of oats. With six grams of fiber in each serving, this is an excellent, seamless way to add an extra, healthy dose of fiber to the day." — Alexa Mellardo, Deputy Editor, Mind + Body

$17.20 at Amazon Buy Now

The Best New Grocery Products of 2024

Goodles Gluten-Free Cheddy Mac

Nutrition (Per cup) :

Calories : 350

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 660 mg

Carbs : 59 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 14 g

Chris Shott, Deputy Editor for Restaurants & Groceries, is a big fan of Goodles Cheddy Mac. This gluten-free mac and cheese has 14 grams of protein per serving—a big win for cheese lovers. We also love that it comes with 4 grams of fiber, a nutrient that's hard to come by in many boxed mac and cheese brands, and 14 grams of protein.

$5.49 at Amazon Buy Now

5 Best Healthy Boxed Mac & Cheeses, Say Dietitians

Purely Elizabeth Chocolate Chip Cookie Granola

Nutrition (Per 1/3 cup) :

Calories : 130

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 85 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 3 g

As a fan of Purely Elizabeth's products, Mura Dominko, Executive Editor, recommends the brand's newest launch: their Chocolate Chip Cookie Granola. This granola gives you all the satisfying sweetness you'd want from a cookie but with only 6 grams of total sugar per serving.

$7.29 at Amazon Buy Now

Banana Peanut Butter Clusters with Dark Chocolate Chunks

Nutrition (Per ⅔ cup) :

Calories : 250

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 90 mg

Carbs : 37 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 10 g

"I'm typically not a big banana or peanut butter fan, but the KIND Banana Peanut Butter Granola Clusters really stood out to me! It's delightfully crunchy, the flavors are balanced, and I'll never say no to anything with dark chocolate!" — Brianna Ruback, Staff Writer

$14.71 at Amazon Buy Now

The Healthiest Granolas on Grocery Shelves

Blume Lavender Powder

Nutrition (Per 1 tsp) :

Calories : 15

Fat : 1 g

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 0 g

"I'm always looking for something cozy to drink before bed, but I've never been big on regular tea. This Lavender Latte from Blume is perfect for me because not only is it so delicious when mixed with a little bit of milk, but the lavender and blue spirulina helps me relax before falling asleep." — Boesch

$24.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Whisps Very Cheddar Popped

Nutrition (Per 1 ounce; 16 pieces) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 360 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 10 g

"If you're looking for a high-protein, low-carb snack, you need to buy a bag of Whisps Popped. These cheesy bites are crunchy, savory, and oh-so-craveable. I love that I can eat 16 pieces in a serving, and I get an impressive 10 grams of protein." — Tarantino

$9.99 at Walmart Buy Now

OLIPOP Peaches & Cream

Nutrition (Per can) :

Calories : 50

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 30 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 0 g

"OLIPOP is a true low-calorie treat to pull out of the fridge whenever I'm in the mood for a refreshing sip, and the brand's new Barbie Peaches & Cream flavor does not disappoint. It's sweet, fruity, fizzy, and everything you'd want in a fun beverage. Plus, one can is packed with nine grams of fiber." — Mellardo

$35.88 at Amazon Buy Now

25 Healthy, Low-Sugar Soda Alternatives

Ithaca Hummus Jalapeno Lime

Nutrition (Per 2 tbsp) :

Calories : 60

Fat : 3.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 130 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 2 g

"I eat hummus almost every day as a snack, and I love Ithaca's newest flavor: Jalapeno Lime. This chickpea spread is the perfect balance of spicy and tangy that makes you keep coming back for more. Because it's slightly thicker than other hummus brands, it makes for an incredible addition to my veggie wraps in place of mayo." — Tarantino

$5.90 at Amazon Buy Now

11 Best Hummus Brands

HeyDay Canning Co.

Nutrition (Per 5 ounces, Tomato Alla Vodka Cannellini) :

Calories : 200

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 600 mg

Carbs : 24 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 9 g

"I want to add more beans to my diet because of their high-fiber content, but sometimes I get bored with them and don't know how to jazz them up. I was so obsessed when I tried HeyDay Canning Co. Beans because they come in fun flavors like Coconut Curry, Kimchi Sesame, and Tomato Alla Vodka. Because there are already beans, veggies, and plenty of flavoring, all you have to do is add them to some rice, and you have a tasty meal." — Boesch

$5.29 at Amazon Buy Now

11 Healthiest Canned Beans—and 3 To Avoid

MALK Organics Plant-Based Creamers

Nutrition (Per 8 ounces) :

Calories : 90

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 180 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 3 g

"I'm a tried and true diehard fan of MALK products in general, and their new creamers are the ultimate additions to any morning latte, iced coffee, or matcha beverage. The flavors include Lightly Sweetened Oat, Caramel Almond, and Vanilla Almond, and each one delivers on the creaminess! The line will be rolling out nationwide in Sprouts, select Whole Foods, Fresh Thyme, Erewhon, and other retailers." — Mellardo

9 Healthiest Non-Dairy Coffee Creamers on Grocery Shelves

Beyond Burger (New Recipe)

Nutrition (Per patty) :

Calories : 230

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 310 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 21 g

"Beyond Meat released its Beyond IV back in February, and the recipe is even more impressive than its previous ones. It now uses avocado oil as its main oil, which provides a ton of healthy monounsaturated fats, and the sodium levels have been reduced by 20% from the original recipe. I've always loved the original Beyond Burger as a way to lower my intake of red meat and saturated fat, so I was so excited about this new release from a brand I trust." — Boesch6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

$6.99 at Amazon Buy Now

10 Healthiest Plant-Based Meats—and 3 to Avoid

Bloom Greens Pineapple

Nutrition (Per scoop) :

Calories : 15

Fat : 1 g

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 4 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 0 g

"I'm such a big fan of Bloom products, and their brand new pineapple flavor is helping me get in the summer mood. I know this powder can't take the place of actual fruits and vegetables, but knowing that I can start every day with a boost of antioxidants, vitamins, prebiotics, and probiotics gives me peace of mind." — Boesch

Hodo Foods Organic Chili Crisp Tofu Dip

Nutrition (Per 2 tbsp) :

Calories : 80

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 140 mg

Carbs : 3 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 2 g

"Hodo is my favorite tofu brand, and the company just launched these category-creating tofu-based dips. They have a creamy texture and nutritional profile similar to hummus but come in wonderful Asian flavors like Chili Crisp and Sambal Sweet Chili." — Tarantino

$5.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Vite Ramen Pro+

Nutrition (Per package, Massaman Curry) :

Calories : 450

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 1.6 g)

Sodium : 1,166 mg

Carbs : 68 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 26 g

"I love a packet of ramen on busy weeknights when I don't have time to cook, and Vite Ramen lets me indulge in my favorite noodles while still getting almost 30 grams of protein." — Boesch

$75.00 at Vite Ramen Buy Now

Alpha Prime Bites

Nutrition (Per brownie, Chocolate Glazed Donut) :

Calories : 220

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 280 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 19 g

"These brownies have become my favorite protein product of all time. They taste like dessert, the texture is exactly like a brownie, and there's no weird flavor from the whey protein powder. It's the best way to get a quick 20 grams of protein, whether that's for dessert or an afternoon sweet treat." — Boesch

$42.99 at Amazon Buy Now

People Swear By These Protein Brownies & After Trying Them, I'm Hooked

Seven Sundays Apple Cinnamon Protein Oats

Nutrition (Per 1/2 cup) :

Calories : 230

Fat : 4.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : 38 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 10 g

"I usually opt for a more savory breakfast, but I crave a warm bowl of oatmeal every now and then to start my day. I love these new Apple Cinnamon Protein Oats from Seven Sundays because not only do they have 7 grams of fiber, but they're packed with 10 grams of protein per serving, too." — Boesch

$13.00 at Amazon Buy Now

15 Healthiest Instant Oatmeals on Grocery Shelves

Chosen Foods Chocolate Hazelnut Spread

Nutrition (Per 2 tbsp) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 10 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 3 g

"Chocolate and hazelnut is one of the best flavor combinations of all time, but it's hard to justify consuming 21 grams of sugar in a 2-tablespoon serving of Nutella. That's where Chosen Foods' new Chocolate Hazelnut Spread comes in. It has all the nutty, chocolatey flavor I crave, but with almost half the sugar of Nutella, which makes my healthy dessert of chocolate-dipped strawberries even more satisfying." — Tarantino

$14.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Lesser Evil Watermelon Hibiscus Popcorn

Nutrition (Per ⅔ cup) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 40 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 2 g

"I've never met a Lesser Evil product that I didn't like, and I'm loving their new line of summer-inspired products. The Watermelon Hibiscus Popcorn is delicious, and I plan on bringing it to every picnic and beach day that I have on the calendar."—Boesch

$12.19 at Amazon Buy Now

10 Best & Worst Bagged Popcorns, According to Dietitians

Clean Simple Eats Clear Protein Water

Nutrition (Per can, Tropical Orange) :

Calories : 90

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 5 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 20 g

"Protein water is one of my new favorite trends this year, and the Clear Protein from Clean Simple Eats is one of the best-tasting options, in my opinion. At only 90 calories, this water is great when I'm not in the mood for a heavier protein shake but still need a nutrient boost." — Boesch

$44.99 at Clean Simple Eats Buy Now

The Only Bean Wasabi Soy Sauce

Nutrition (Per ⅓ cup) :

Calories : 143

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 116 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 13 g

"I'm trying to add more high-protein snacks to my diet, and few options rival the protein content and crunchability factor of dried edamame beans. I especially love this new flavor from The Only Bean, which is salty and spicy and hits all the flavors I crave when I'm hungry. Plus, each serving contains more protein than two eggs!" — Tarantino

$13.97 at Amazon Buy Now

Pipcorn Honey BBQ Twists

Nutrition (Per 1 ounce) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 290 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 1 g

"Put barbeque seasoning on anything, and I will eat it, but I would much rather have it on a healthy snack like these Pipcorn Honey BBQ Twists than fatty potato chips. They're much lower in fat and calories than deep-fried potato chips but retain all the flavor." — Tarantino

$35.99 at Amazon Buy Now

GRAZA Olive Oil Refills

Nutrition (Per 1 tbsp) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

"Graza changed the extra virgin olive oil game with the launch of their squeeze bottles back in 2022, and they did it again with these beer can refills that launched in May 2024. My pantry is always stocked with backups in case I ever run out of food during cooking, and these refills are a welcome addition to my pantry. They're nitrogen-sealed, meaning the olive oil will stay fresh for longer by preventing oxidation, and perfectly portioned to refill Graza's squeeze bottles." — Tarantino

$17.99 at Amazon Buy Now

13 Highest-Quality Extra Virgin Olive Oils on Grocery Shelves

Spring & Mulberry Date-Sweetened Mulberry Fennel Dark Chocolate

Nutrition (Per 1/2 bar) :

Calories : 130

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 11 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 2 g

"I don't really have a sweet tooth, but that doesn't stop me from occasionally craving chocolate. I recently tried Spring & Mulberry's Mulberry Fennel chocolate bar and fell in love. This 72% cacao bar is sweetened with dates—and that's it. Zero refined sugars. Paired with mulberries, the dates add just the right amount of sweetness to complement the licorice flavor of fennel. And perhaps my favorite feature is the 3 grams of fiber you get in each serving, which totals 11% of your daily recommended intake of the under-consumed nutrient." — Tarantino