10 Products Getting Slammed by New Tariffs Today

Kitchen tools, gadgets, and more are now pricier as the de minimis tariff loophole officially ends.
Published on May 2, 2025 | 6:45 AM

President Donald Trump's tariffs have sent shockwaves through the international economy, making it more expensive to import and export goods. However, one shipping loophole allowed products made in China, valued at less than $800, to enter the United States completely tax-free. On Friday, that loophole, which the POTUS dubs a "scam," will be closed, and a range of smaller-ticket items will suddenly become more expensive. Here are 10 products that are getting more expensive as the tariff loophole closes.

Arts and Crafts Supplies

Walmart

Kelly Kendall runs a small craft supplies business in Chicago, importing about 80 percent of her supplies, including fabrics and embroidery products, from China. She sells crafting kits on her website and Etsy, and due to this loophole closure, she will now have to pay a lot more for supplies and will be forced to increase prices. "I don't think people understand the larger impact for really small businesses, where this is my main source of income," she told The New York Times. "This is a big deal."

Electric Kettles

Walmart

Electric kettles are a popular made-in-China item, oftentimes sent individually from Chinese warehouses to U.S. buyers. Shoppers will no longer be able to get a steal deal on these by going directly to foreign manufacturers, as they will be subject to hefty tariffs.

Espresso Machines

Walmart

Justin Crowder is the owner of Cafuné Boutique, a Canadian e-commerce business that sells coffee products. In February, a YouTube content creator promoted an espresso maker on his site, which boosted orders. The only problem? The machine is made in China and was suddenly subject to import fees ranging from $38 to $159.

Silicone Baking Tools

Walmart

Muffin molds, pastry mats, and spatula sets are just a few of the kitchen items shipped directly to consumers from Chinese manufacturers. Previously tariff-free, these low-cost items will become more expensive immediately.

Digital Kitchen Scales

Walmart

Digital kitchen scales are a popular item on eBay and Temu, where manufacturers use a loophole to offer deals as low as $10–$20 for kitchen scales. However, these devices now face tariffs of 120–145% taxes depending on the carrier.

Meat Thermometers

Walmart

Another kitchen item that is often made in China? Small, battery-operated thermometers. The little gadgets are usually shipped under the $800 limit, but will now incur fees that may double their landed cost.

Inexpensive Furniture

Temu

Inexpensive furniture made in China is already becoming more expensive. According to CNN, two patio chairs on Temu that cost $61.72 on Thursday are now listed at $70.17.

Nonstick Pan Sets

Walmart

Another popular item that will likely jump in price? Nonstick pan sets. These were regularly split into smaller shipments of under $800 to take advantage of the loophole. However, now all these Chinese-made sets shipped directly to buyers are subject to tax.

Cheap Clothing

SHEIN

Inexpensive clothing will also go up in price. CNN reports that a Shein bathing suit saw a 91% increase from $4.39 to $8.39 in anticipation of the loophole closure.

Reusable Food Storage Bags

Costco

Silicone-based reusable storage bags, alternatives to Ziplock bags, are a popular item among home organizers. They were frequently sourced from China by small, eco-friendly sellers, but now face complete import duties.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is a writer for Eat This, Not That! Read more about Leah
