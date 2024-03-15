Protein Oats Recipe

This recipe is excerpted from the cookbook The Food That Loves You Back by Ilana Mulstein MS, RDN. Photographs by Corinne Quesnel. Used with permission of Mango Publishing Group. All rights reserved.

One of the best ways to start your morning is with a boost of protein, and these oats can help. Made with protein-rich ingredients like milk and egg whites, your creamy bowl of oatmeal will fill you up until lunch. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy this nutritious breakfast.

You'll Need

1 cup of rolled oats

⅓ cup milk

⅓ cup egg whites

1 tbsp brown sugar

How to Make It

In a small pot on medium-low heat, add your oats and milk. Cook for 5 to 7 minutes or until soft. Once cooked, take off the heat and stir in brown sugar and egg whites until cooked through with no liquid present. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy a quick and high-protein breakfast.