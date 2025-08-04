3 New Chobani Pumpkin Spice Items to Watch for This Fall

We are barely a month away from Pumpkin Spice season (it will be here before you know it; better start shaking out those jackets and gloves). In honor of the start of spooky season, Chobani just released a nice little selection of seasonal goodies that will get you firing up Twin Peaks (or Gilmore Girls, whatever floats your boat). So what should shoppers keep their eyes out for next time they hit the grocery store? Here are four limited time-only pumpkin products to grab from major retailers including Publix, Stop & Shop, Target, Wegmans, and more.

Pumpkin Spice Greek Yogurt

Chobani Pumpkin Spice Greek Yogurt is made with a handful of natural ingredients for a sweet, tasty treat. “The Pumpkin Spice was the most delicious yogurt on the planet. Please sell it all year long and in a 32 oz container. It is scrumptious. Yum!” one customer said.

Pumpkin Harvest Crisp Flip

The Chobani Pumpkin Harvest Crisp Flip is made with oatmeal pastry pieces, creamy frosting chunks, and cinnamon frosted cookies mixed into the Pumpkin Greek Yogurt. “I anxiously await the release of this limited edition flavor every fall. I love it! In general, I am not a huge fan of yogurt but I love this one…even without the little treats that come with it. Tastes like eating pumpkin pie without the guilt! Did I mention that I love it?” one customer said.

Pumpkin Spice Coffee Creamer

Nothing screams fall like a really good Pumpkin Spice Coffee Creamer, made with clean ingredients. “The ultimate BEST Pumpkin spice Creamer that I have ever tasted. Does not have an artificial [taste]. Not overly sweet. Has a delicious creamy taste with low sugar. Perfect Pumpkin flavor,” one happy fan said.

La Colombe Pumpkin Spice Draft Latte

Coffee lovers will also appreciate the La Colombe Pumpkin Spice Draft Latte, made with cold brewed Colombian roast blended with real pumpkin puree and flavors of warming spices. Trader Joe's fans will be delighted to know it's also available in stores. "This ain't your average corporate-chain-coffee-shop's syrupy- sweet PSL…). The result is an exceptionally silky, smooth, and rich latte complete with a frothy layer of foam, just like you'd find in a café," the chain says.

La Colombe Love

Fans rave about the La Colombe latte, one of the nicest you can get in a can. “So good that I went on the La Colombe site and ordered a 24 pack!” one Trader Joe’s customer said. “La Colombe does have a pumpkin spice latte with actual pumpkin in it. You might have to hunt down for it since it’s not everywhere and gets sold out quickly,” another said.