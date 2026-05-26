If You Can Do This Many Pushups After 55, Your Upper-Body Strength Is Elite

These are the ideal benchmarks to strive for.

Experts agree that pushups are pretty much king when it comes to boosting upper-body strength. This movement is a compound exercise that activates the core, triceps, chest, and shoulders at the same time. When you do a pushup, you are using your own body weight as resistance, thereby building muscle and boosting core stability via consistent, functional movement. (Sounds like a total win to us!)

Your ability to ace pushups is an excellent gauge of how strong your upper body is. In fact, if you can perform this many pushups after the age of 55, your upper body strength is considered elite, according to fitness pros. We spoke with one who shares the ideal benchmarks to strive for.

A Realistic Pushup Benchmark for Those 55 and Up (and What’s Considered “Elite”)

According to Roger Montenegro, CSCS, head coach and owner at Made Possible Personal Training in St. Pete, Florida, who holds a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS) degree from the National Strength and Conditioning Association, pinpointing just the right benchmark is challenging because many individuals who are over age 55 may be dealing with physical limitations. They’re also in a totally different stage of life.

That said, for most adult males in the 55+ age range, performing eight to 15 pushups with solid form is a great benchmark. For women, five to 10 pushups is an effective goal. If you’re able to do 20 pushups without losing form, you’re in a “high performing group,” while 30 or more pushups is considered elite.

Why Pushups Are a Productive Measure of Upper-Body Strength

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Montenegro says that pushups “keep you honest,” meaning there isn’t anywhere to hide.”You’re moving your own body through space, which requires strength, control, and coordination,” he explains. “It’s not just pressing strength; you need stability through your shoulders, trunk, and even your lower body to do it well. That makes it a much more complete test than most gym exercises. You can also see deficiencies right away: arch back (weak core connection), elbows flared (not used to using lats and scapula), pushing hips up (trying to avoid adding weight on the right areas).”

What’s Being Tested During Pushups?

A combination of things gets put to the test during a pushup. The move requires scapular and upper-body strength to press yourself up, along with muscular endurance to repeat it.

“You need core stability to keep your body in a straight line,” Montenegro adds. “If one of those pieces is missing, the push-up exposes it pretty quickly.”

Muscle Groups Engaged

This bodyweight exercise recruits your shoulders, chest, triceps, glutes, core, and upper back.

“That full-body tension is what matters,” Montenegro tells us. “As we age, maintaining that kind of integrated strength helps with posture, protects the shoulders, and keeps everyday movements feeling strong and controlled. Also, this is the reason a lot of times machines do not help, they

segment the body so you do not have to have an integral system working, but can have separate systems doing separate jobs.”

Pushups Help Build Real-World Functional Strength

Overall, the pushup is an effective exercise that translates to real-world functional strength.

“Pushups carry over more than people think,” Montenegro says. “They reflect your ability to push yourself up off the ground, stabilize your body, and control your movement. That shows up in everything from getting up after a fall to bracing yourself when you trip, to simply maintaining strong posture throughout the day.”