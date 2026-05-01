5 Bed Exercises That Rebuild Core Strength Faster Than Planks After 55

Building and maintaining core strength is critical in this stage of life.

You can certainly wake up and simply lay in bed for the next half-hour or so and chill before starting your day. Or, you can squeeze in a little workout—without leaving your bed. The latter plan consists of five bed exercises we learned from Dr. Dustin DebRoy, Manager, Chiropractic Education and Relations at The Joint Chiropractic, and is sure to make you feel productive. This routine can also help rebuild your core strength faster than planks after 55.

You’ll absolutely be doing yourself a solid, because core strength is critical in this stage of life. It can help you fight the natural loss of muscle, avoid back pain, and boost balance and mobility. All of these challenges happen because of reduced metabolism and changes in hormones as you age. A strong, capable core can help you avoid injury and continue living an active, independent lifestyle.

“Planks are a good starting point for developing spinal stability, but they are limited when it comes to building true core strength,” Dr. DebRoy says. “The core is designed to both stabilize and move while the arms and legs are in motion. Because a traditional plank lacks spinal movement and coordinated limb activity, it does not fully prepare the body for real-world function, especially for adults over 55. A well-rounded program should include plank variations along with spinal movement and coordinated arm and leg activity to build stability during dynamic tasks.”

Below, he breaks down five bed exercises that can help rebuild core strength faster than planks.

Bird-Dog

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Start on all fours in a tabletop position. Slowly extend your left arm and right leg, keeping your core braced. Hold for 2 seconds before returning to the start position. Switch sides, continuing to alternate.

Bicycle Kicks

Lie flat on your back and brace your core. Lift both feet a few inches off the bed. Keep one leg straight while bending the other to a 90-degree angle. Start to alternate legs in a controlled motion. Keep your core engaged throughout.

Glute Bridge With Kicks

Lie flat on your back with bent knees and feet planted on the mattress. Activate your core and press through your heels to lift your hips. Lift your hips as high as possible while keeping control. Extend one leg straight out in front of you. Hold for 1 to 2 seconds. Return that foot to the mattress and switch sides.

Abdominal Curl-Up

Lie flat on your back with bent knees and feet flat on the mattress. Keep your arms by your sides. Activate your core and slowly lift your upper body. Slide your hands down until they touch your heels. Hold briefly. Slowly return to the start position.

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