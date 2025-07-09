 Skip to content

These 2 Exercises Build Arm Strength Faster Than Traditional Workouts After 40

Ditch traditional arm day workouts for these two productive moves.
Avatar for Alexa Mellardo
By
Published on July 9, 2025 | 9:00 AM

After you reach 40, it’s common to experience sarcopenia, the natural, age-related decline in lean muscle—especially in the upper body. Factors such as decreased physical activity, poor recovery habits, and hormonal shifts can all speed up the loss of strength and lean muscle. According to Leon Veal, level three certified personal trainer and head of nutrition and innovation at Styrkr, the arms are typically one of the first areas to be affected by this change. To help optimize your fitness routine, Leon shares two essential exercises to build arm strength fast after 40.

“The key is choosing exercises that not only target the arms, but also recruit other muscle groups to build overall strength,” Leon tells us. “Unlike bicep curls and triceps extensions, which isolate single joints, the two moves below are compound and multi-joint, meaning they train the arms in at the same time as other muscles. This results in a greater coverage muscle activation, improved efficiency, and a better hormonal response. They also mimic real-world movement patterns which are pushing, pulling, bracing, which leads to improved strength in daily life, not just gym aesthetics.”

2 Exercises That Build Arm Strength Faster Than Traditional Workouts After 40

Close-Grip Pushups

woman performing close-grip pushup
Shutterstock

The close-grip pushup trains the chest, triceps, and front delts. The narrower hand placement emphasizes arm extension strength, Leon says, adding, “It also engages the core and stabilisers, which helps support aging shoulders and posture. It’s accessible, easy to scale, and very joint-friendly compared to heavy triceps extensions.”

Here’s how to do close-grip pushups:

  1. Begin in a high plank with your hands placed under your chest, closer than shoulder-width.
  2. Engage your core.
  3. Bend your elbows to lower your chest toward the ground, keeping your elbows close to your sides.
  4. Push through your palms to rise back up.

9 Strength Moves Men Over 50 Should Be Doing Daily

Chin-Ups

women doing chin-ups, concept of exercises to melt love handles
Shutterstock

“Chin-ups with an underhand grip are one of the best moves to target the biceps, lats, and upper back all in one,” Leon says. “They train arm flexion through a full range of motion under bodyweight load, making them more functional than isolated curls. Plus, the grip and forearm activation you get from chin-ups is great. For those who can’t do bodyweight reps yet, assisted band versions or machine-assisted sets work just as well.”

Here’s how to do chin-ups:

  1. Stand tall and begin the exercise from a dead hang position.
  2. Bend your elbows as you pull yourself up until your chin clears the bar.
  3. Use control to lower.

5 Daily Bodyweight Moves for Visible Results in 2 Weeks

One of the biggest perks of incorporating these exercises into your regimen is how they aid aging joints.

“Close-grip push-ups allow natural wrist and elbow positioning, and the range can be modified to reduce stress,” Leon says. “Chin-ups (especially assisted) keep the shoulders in a more stable, neutral position compared to heavy curls or overhead triceps work, which can often irritate the elbows or rotator cuff.”

Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a content strategist, editor, and writer based in Greenwich, Connecticut. She has 11+ years of experience creating content for travel, lifestyle, fitness, wellness, F&B, home, and celeb news publications. Read more about Alexa
Filed Under
More in Mind + Body
  • Attractive young fit woman lying on back and does shoulder bridge exercise with one leg up. Pilates black mat at home. 3 Essential Moves That Shrink Apron Belly All Day After 40. Cover

    3 Moves That Shrink Apron Belly After 40

  • Woman doing step-up. Urban workout. Warming sport exercise. 5 Bodyweight Moves That Keep You Strong and Lean After 50. Cover

    5 Bodyweight Moves To Stay Strong After 50

  • Active young woman exercising on the beach early in the morning, doing split squats and enjoying beautiful sunrise over the water. If You Can Do These 4 Squats Without Stopping, You're Stronger Than Most People Over 50. Cover

    Can You Complete These 4 Squats After 50?

  • Full body side profile view young fitness trainer sporty man sportsman wear orange t-shirt jump high do squat spend time in home gym isolated on plain yellow background. Workout sport fit abs concept. Cover. Think You've Got Ironclad Muscles? See if You Can Ace This Speedy Strength Test After 40

    Can You Pass This 30-Second Test After 40?

  • Full length portrait of a middle aged woman doing yoga or pilates on a mat outside in a park. Pose bird-dog or kneeling opposite stretching of arms and legs (chakravakasana). Side view.5 Back-Strengthening Exercises Women Over 50 Should Never Skip, cover

    5 Back Exercises Women Over 50 Must Do

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.