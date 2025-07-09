These 2 Exercises Build Arm Strength Faster Than Traditional Workouts After 40

After you reach 40, it’s common to experience sarcopenia, the natural, age-related decline in lean muscle—especially in the upper body. Factors such as decreased physical activity, poor recovery habits, and hormonal shifts can all speed up the loss of strength and lean muscle. According to Leon Veal, level three certified personal trainer and head of nutrition and innovation at Styrkr, the arms are typically one of the first areas to be affected by this change. To help optimize your fitness routine, Leon shares two essential exercises to build arm strength fast after 40.

“The key is choosing exercises that not only target the arms, but also recruit other muscle groups to build overall strength,” Leon tells us. “Unlike bicep curls and triceps extensions, which isolate single joints, the two moves below are compound and multi-joint, meaning they train the arms in at the same time as other muscles. This results in a greater coverage muscle activation, improved efficiency, and a better hormonal response. They also mimic real-world movement patterns which are pushing, pulling, bracing, which leads to improved strength in daily life, not just gym aesthetics.”

2 Exercises That Build Arm Strength Faster Than Traditional Workouts After 40

Close-Grip Pushups

The close-grip pushup trains the chest, triceps, and front delts. The narrower hand placement emphasizes arm extension strength, Leon says, adding, “It also engages the core and stabilisers, which helps support aging shoulders and posture. It’s accessible, easy to scale, and very joint-friendly compared to heavy triceps extensions.”

Here’s how to do close-grip pushups:

Begin in a high plank with your hands placed under your chest, closer than shoulder-width. Engage your core. Bend your elbows to lower your chest toward the ground, keeping your elbows close to your sides. Push through your palms to rise back up.

Chin-Ups

“Chin-ups with an underhand grip are one of the best moves to target the biceps, lats, and upper back all in one,” Leon says. “They train arm flexion through a full range of motion under bodyweight load, making them more functional than isolated curls. Plus, the grip and forearm activation you get from chin-ups is great. For those who can’t do bodyweight reps yet, assisted band versions or machine-assisted sets work just as well.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Here’s how to do chin-ups:

Stand tall and begin the exercise from a dead hang position. Bend your elbows as you pull yourself up until your chin clears the bar. Use control to lower.

One of the biggest perks of incorporating these exercises into your regimen is how they aid aging joints.

“Close-grip push-ups allow natural wrist and elbow positioning, and the range can be modified to reduce stress,” Leon says. “Chin-ups (especially assisted) keep the shoulders in a more stable, neutral position compared to heavy curls or overhead triceps work, which can often irritate the elbows or rotator cuff.”