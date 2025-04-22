7 Red Lobster Items Shoppers Say You Shouldn't Skip

Red Lobster has been in business for over 55 years, founded with the idea that everyone, no matter if they're on a coast or not, should have easy access to seafood. And the chain has delivered, with a variety of dishes featuring lobster, shrimp, scallops, and other fish.

Over the years, the chain evolved to offer more than just seafood, but a large menu of pasta dishes, meat, and craveable sides. It's also one of the easiest chains to eat a healthy meal at, but that's not why most people go to Red Lobster. When approaching a menu as large as Red Lobster's, it's hard to know what will give you the best flavor for your dollar, so we scoured reddit's food forums for advice, and this is what we found out: People love the Cheddar Bay biscuits, they love seafood prepared simply, and there's one surprising dish that has a lot of fans. Read on to learn the best dishes to order at Red Lobster.

Cheddar Bay Biscuits

Per item : 160 calories

Fat : 10g (5g saturated fat, 0g trans fat)

Sodium : 380mg

Carbs : 16g (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar)

Protein : 3g

To the uninitiated, ranking biscuits as the top dish at a seafood restaurant might seem strange, but these cheesy balls of bread have a devoted following. "Cheddar Bay Biscuits, they are delicious and world famous," says one diner. "Really good biscuits," said another. The biscuits are beloved, you can even buy a mix and make them at home.

Rainbow Trout

Packed with protein, this fish is found in cold waters in North America and Asia. Known for a mild flavor and soft texture, trout can be prepared in many ways. Red Lobster serves theirs grilled, and the dish has fans online. "I enjoy the trout, to be honest," wrote one. One order includes the grilled fish, two sides, such as broccoli or cole slaw, nad a chunk of lemon to brighten up the whole plate with citrus flavors.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Live Maine Lobster

Per item : 440 calories

Fat : 40g (21g saturated fat, 0g trans fat)

Sodium : 290mg

Carbs : 0g (0g fiber, 0g sugar)

Protein : 33g

One of the most simple, but decadent feasts on the planet, lobster was originally gathered by hand on the U.S. shoreline, and were so plentiful they were dirt cheap. While the prices have changed, people will happily spend for fresh lobster. "I like going to Red Lobster, because they are, unsurprisingly, very solid at fresh lobster," explained one diner. The restaurant steams wild caught Atlantic lobster that's about a pound and a quarter, give or take. The meal comes with butter for dipping and two sides of your choice.

Hush Puppies

Per order of six : 420 calories

Fat : 26g (2g saturated fat, 0g trans fat)

Sodium : 760mg

Carbs : 40g (2g fiber, 14g sugar)

Protein : 40g

This longtime fan favorite fell off the menu for years, but in 2024, Red Lobster listened to hungry diners and brought hush puppies back. At the time of the announcement, one fan wrote, "Hooray! I'm so excited about the hush puppies!" The cornmeal based sweet and savory balls count TV personality Al Roker as a fan, with him saying "Since I was in college I love the hush puppies. I'm glad they're back."

Crab Your Way

Per steamed with crispy potatoes order : 910 calories

Fat : 59g (3g saturated fat, 0g trans fat)

Sodium : 3780 mg

Carbs : 56g (6g fiber, 3g sugar)

Protein : 42g

If you can put down a pound of crab legs – and it seems like a lot of you can – this dish, which comes with crispy potatoes, comes highly recommended. "The best crab meat I've ever had," one poster wrote. The order comes with a full pound of snow crab legs served steamed or with garlic and butter – so get ready to work – served over a heaping pile of crispy potatoes that soak up all the buttery seafood goodness.

7 oz. Sirloin

Per item : 320 calories

Fat : 15g(4g saturated fat, 0g trans fat)

Sodium : 980mg

Carbs : 1g (0g fiber, 0g sugar)

Protein : 46g

Whether you order it as part of surf and turf, or just want a juicy steak, Red Lobster delivers, according to hungry diners. "You can order steak at Red Lobster. I go every year for my birthday because I want something fancy and that steak is great," said a fan of getting beef at a seafood restaurant. The grilled steak is seasoned with the restaurant's signature blend, and served with two sides.

Cajun Chicken Linguini Alfredo

Per item : 1190 calories

Fat : 64g (25 g saturated fat, 3g trans fat)

Sodium : 3170mg

Carbs : 86g (8g fiber, 5g sugar)

Protein : 66g

This is the pick that surprised us the most, because pasta and chicken aren't really top of mind when we think of the seafood chain, but a whole lot of people love Cajun Chicken Linguini Alfredo. "I don't eat seafood, but I'm obsessed with the Cajun Chicken Linguini Alfredo," wrote one redditor. Another added, "I hate seafood but I eat there every chance I get for that stuff." This is a delicious combination of spicy chicken, Cajun inflected creamy alfredo sauce, and lots of pasta to sop it all up.